USA

El Salvador President to Discuss Migration with Trump in New York

By Reuters
September 23, 2019 08:42 PM
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele speaks during a news conference in San Salvador, El Salvador Aug. 28, 2019.
FILE - El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele speaks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Presidential House in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 21, 2019.

SAN SALVADOR - El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, will discuss migration with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday in New York, Bukele's office said on Monday, after the two countries outlined an agreement aimed at reducing U.S.-bound migration.

While the deal did not detail concrete actions, officials said it was aimed at expanding El Salvador's capacity to accept asylum seekers.

Bukele, who took office in June, and Trump will be in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.  They are also slated to discuss regional security and investment, said a statement from the Salvadoran presidency.

"President Bukele has suggested that the United States could contribute by promoting investment and job creation, so that fewer Salvadorans see the possibility of emigrating to that country as the only way out of their economic problems and lack of opportunities," the statement said.

The Trump administration has also pressed Guatemala and Honduras to strike accords to halt the flow of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, many of whom set out from Central America.

Guatemala has signed a "safe third country" deal that requires asylum seekers passing through the Central American nation to seek refuge there first rather than in the United States. Guatemala's Congress has yet to ratify the deal.

Honduras is in talks with the United States over the possibility of implementing a similar measure for Cuban asylum seekers.

Immigration advocates have criticized the deals, saying Central American countries, from which many people flee violence, poverty and corruption, do not have the capacity to process more asylum claims and cannot assure safety for vulnerable migrants.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, an officer watches as immigrants who entered the United States illegally are deported on a flight to El Salvador by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Houston. Civil rights activists complained…
USA
US, El Salvador to Sign Asylum Deal 
Senior Trump administration official says US plans to sign agreement to make El Salvador — which has one of the world's highest homicide rates — a haven for migrants seeking asylum 
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 17:27
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan speaks at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill, July 18, 2019.
USA
Visiting El Salvador, US Homeland Security Chief Applauds Drop in Migration
McAleenan signed a pact on Wednesday to collaborate more closely with El Salvador on migration and security, applauding a drop in migration since new Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele took office
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Thu, 08/29/2019 - 10:00
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, shakes hands with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele at the Presidential House.
The Americas
El Salvador’s President Bukele Not Focused on ‘Free Money’ from the US
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and El Salvador’s President Bukele hail a “game-changer” in bilateral relations, based on fighting violent gangs and private investment
Default Author Profile
By Cindy Saine
Mon, 07/22/2019 - 01:35
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019