Eye of Hurricane Isaias Moves Inland in North Carolina

Hurricane Isaias is continuing to make landfall in southeastern North Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center's website said, radar and surface views showed the eye of Isaias first moved inland near Ocean Isle Beach, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 km/h) just after 11 pm EDT.

Less than an hour later, a weather station on Johnny Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, measured sustained winds of 62 mph (100 km/h).

Heavy rain and coastal storm surge flooding is expected.

Forecasters said parts of Eastern South Carolina and Eastern North Carolina can expect rainfall amounts of 7 to 15 centimeters (3 to 6 inches).

Isaias is expected to move quickly through the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Tuesday and Tuesday night affecting the states of Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C. and New England.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect from the Virginia border north to Maine, in the upper northeast.

President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in North Carolina to free up funds for federal officials to help towns and cities coordinate disaster relief efforts.

Trump made a similar declaration Saturday for Florida, which was spared the full impact of the storm.