Police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin say there are multiple fatalities after a mass shooting at the Molson Coors brewery.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper reports at least seven are dead and that the gunman committed suicide.

The brewery was on lockdown late Wednesday afternoon and police have sealed off the area.

Details on the shooting are unclear, but Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett calls it a "horrible, horrible day," adding that such "vile and heinous deadly violence makes no sense."