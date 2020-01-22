USA

Father, Daughter Worried About Visiting Chinese Exchange Students

By VOA News
January 22, 2020 09:25 PM
Longfellow Middle School in Falls Church, Virginia.

Longfellow Middle School in Falls Church, Virginia, canceled a visit by a group of 20 students from Yichang, Hubei province, China, about 321 kilometers from Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak is occurring.

Embed

Ping Song, who went to Longfellow to retrieve his daughter, told VOA's Mandarin Service (translated): "We have known that there would be a group of exchange students from Yichang, China, visiting. They would enter the building at 2:30 or later this afternoon. We are very worried about this, because the coronavirus outbreak in China is severe now, and people discuss this issue on WeChat every day. We can’t say that those people surely carry this virus, but we’d like to be cautious just in case, since the situation is not too optimistic at this point. This morning we had a meeting with the school, and they thought it hasn’t reached the level to make changes to the plan. So we think the exchange students will still enter the building this afternoon according to their plan. Therefore, I discussed this with my wife, and decided to pick up our daughter earlier today, and then see how it goes, if there are any changes for the next step.”

His daugher, nicknamed Xixi, said in Mandarin (translated): “I’m pretty worried if they carry the virus, because it’s contagious. A lot of my classmates around are discussing about this issue, wondering if we might be infected. Everyone is talking about this in group chat, and we are considering not coming to school perhaps.”

In Wuhan, China, the government issued Wednesday a lockdown on travel to avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Related Stories

FILE - Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, China.
WHO meets on coronavirus spread
The coronavirus that is believed to have originated in the Wuhan, China vicinity has infected over 400 people around the globe, killing at least 17. The World Health organization met Wednesday to see if the outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency. Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota discusses how the virus made the leap from animals to humans.
Default Content Teaser
Science & Health
China to Hold Coronavirus Emergency Meeting With WHO
China says it will attend an emergency World Health Organization summit this week on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected several hundred and killed at least six. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Wed, 01/22/2020 - 06:32
Li Bin, deputy director of China's National Health Commission, speaks during a press conference about a new type of coronavirus.
00:02:26
Science & Health
Death Toll from New Coronavirus in China Rises to 17
WHO holds emergency meeting
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/22/2020 - 04:17
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

Trump Impeachment

Democrats to Focus on Abuse of Power in 2nd Day of Trump Trial

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., accompanied by the impeachment managers House Judiciary Committee…
Economy & Business

How Does Climate Affect Credit?

As sea levels rise, Moody’s said the worst impact on Hong Kong would be the hit to cross-border trade.
East Asia Pacific

Three Americans Killed in Australia Firefighting Plane Crash

Firefighters battle the Morton Fire as it burns a home near Bundanoon, New South Wales, Australia, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. …
USA

Discredited Conversion Therapy Banned in Conservative Utah

Nathan Dalley, left, shakes hands with Republican Utah Rep. Craig Hall following a news conference about the discredited…
USA

US Journalist Arrested in Indonesia Over Alleged Visa Violation

This aerial view taken on September 16, 2019 shows the haze covered airport in Palangkaraya, central Kalimantan. - Thousands of…