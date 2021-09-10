USA

Federal Judge Acquits Tennessee Professor with Ties to China 

By Associated Press
September 10, 2021 09:17 PM
FILE - A general view of the Department of Justice building is seen in Washington, Feb 1, 2018.
FILE - A general view of the Department of Justice building is seen in Washington, Feb 1, 2018.

A federal judge on Thursday threw out all charges against a University of Tennessee professor accused of hiding his relationship with a Chinese university while receiving research grants from NASA.  

Anming Hu was arrested in February 2020 and charged with three counts of wire fraud and three counts of making false statements. The arrest was part of a broader Justice Department crackdown under then-President Donald Trump's administration against university researchers who conceal their ties to Chinese institutions.  

A jury in June deadlocked after three days of deliberation and U.S. District Judge Thomas Varlan declared a mistrial. Last month, prosecutors filed a notice that they intended to retry the case. Varlan ruled to acquit on all charges on Thursday, responding to a motion Hu's attorney made at trial that Varlan had declined to immediately rule on.  

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Rachelle Barnes, said on Friday the office had no comment on the case. Defense attorney Philip Lomonaco said prosecutors cannot appeal an acquittal, so the judgment marks the end of the case.  

"It was the right decision," Lomonaco said. "He was innocent."  

Hu began working for UT Knoxville in 2013 and later was invited by another professor to help apply for a research grant from NASA. That grant application was not successful, but two later applications were. A 2012 law forbids NASA from collaborating with China or Chinese companies. The government has interpreted that prohibition to include Chinese universities, and Hu was a faculty member at the Beijing University of Technology in addition to his position at UT.  

Prosecutors tried to show that Hu deliberately hid his position at the Chinese university when applying for the NASA-funded research grants. Lomonaco argued at trial that Hu didn't think he needed to list his part-time summer job on a disclosure form and said no one at UT ever told him otherwise. 

On Thursday, Varlan ruled that, even assuming Hu intended to deceive about his affiliation with that second university, there is no evidence that Hu intended to harm NASA.  

"Without intent to harm, there is no 'scheme to defraud,'" Varlan wrote, quoting a necessary element of the wire fraud charges. Varlan added that NASA got the research from Hu that it paid for, and there was no evidence that Hu took any money from China or had anyone in China work on the projects. 

Varlan also cited evidence that NASA's funding restrictions were unclear. For instance, the University of Tennessee's "China Assurance letter" sent in conjunction with the grant applications stated that the funding restriction did not apply to UTK faculty like Hu, Varlan wrote.  

Lomonaco argued at trial that the Department of Justice had ignored the law and destroyed the career of a professor with three Ph.D.s in nanotechnology because the agency "wanted a feather in its cap with an economic espionage case." 

Related Stories

Workers near the top of the 526 ft. Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center spruce up the NASA logo standing on…
USA
Trial Begins for Professor Accused of Hiding Ties to China
Federal officials believe Beijing is intent on stealing intellectual property from America's colleges and universities
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/07/2021 - 10:12 PM
FILE - The U.S. Department of Justice headquarters building is seen in Washington, July 13, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
MIT Professor Arrested for Not Disclosing China Ties
Gang Chen did research on solar energy technology
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 03:03 PM
FILE - The U.S. Department of Justice headquarters building is seen in Washington, July 13, 2018.
USA
Chinese Professor Convicted of Stealing Trade Secrets for China
US says technology took California company 20 years to develop
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Sat, 06/27/2020 - 04:42 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Federal Judge Acquits Tennessee Professor with Ties to China 

FILE - A general view of the Department of Justice building is seen in Washington, Feb 1, 2018.
COVID-19 Pandemic

How Did It Come to This? Why Biden Is Mandating COVID Vaccines 

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Brookland Middle School to promotes coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protection…
USA

Prince Andrew Receives Lawsuit Accusing Him of Sexual Abuse 

FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following…
The Americas

Hurricane Larry Expected to Hit Newfoundland Late Friday 

Fisherman Ron Bidgood, helps tie up and secure boats in Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove as Hurricane Larry approaches Newfoundland,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House COVID Team Defends Biden Plan
President Joe Biden, takes off his mask as he speaks to school staff during a visit at Brookland Middle School in northeast…