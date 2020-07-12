USA

Fire Crews Battle San Diego Navy Ship Fire, 18 Sailors Injured

By Reuters
Updated July 12, 2020 05:17 PM
Smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, July 12, 2020, in San Diego, Califonia, after an explosion and fire Sunday on board the ship.
Smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, July 12, 2020, in San Diego, Califonia, after an explosion and fire Sunday on board the ship.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - At least 18 sailors were taken to a San Diego area hospital after suffering minor injuries in a large, ongoing blaze aboard the military ship USS Bonhomme Richard on Sunday, Navy officials said.
 
San Diego firefighters arrived at the three-alarm fire Sunday morning to find thick black smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air from several points along the 257-meter (844-foot ) amphibious assault ship docked at the San Diego Naval base, according to live video footage of the scene.
 
Emergency crews in boats were alongside the burning ship, spraying it with hoses.
 
"18 Sailors have been transferred to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Naval Surface Forces wrote on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, adding "The entire crew is off the ship and all are accounted."
 
Some 160 sailors were aboard when the fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. local time, Naval Surface Forces said.
 
Earlier Sunday, the San Diego Fire-Rescue department wrote on Twitter that there had been an explosion at the ship, and they were working with Federal Fire to clear the area.
 
Colin Stowell, head of the San Diego fire department, told CNN that the fire could go on "for days" and "just burn down to the waterline."
 
All San Diego Fire Rescue responders were accounted for as of 11:19 a.m. (6:19 p.m. GMT), the department said on Twitter.
 
Around noon local time, the department said all its personnel had been instructed to exit the pier, while aerial video footage showed the blaze appeared to grow. 
 

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Fire Crews Battle San Diego Navy Ship Fire, 18 Sailors Injured

Smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, July 12, 2020, in San Diego, Califonia, after an explosion and fire Sunday on board the ship.
US Politics

Top Democrats Blast Trump's Commutation of Roger Stone Sentence

FILE - Long-time friend of President Donald Trump Roger Stone flashes victory signs after his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Jan. 25, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Education Chief Presses for Reopening of Schools Amid Pandemic 

FILE - A worker passes public school buses parked at a depot in Manchester, New Hampshire, April 27, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Florida Reports New Record With Over 15,000 New Coronavirus Cases  

An entrance at Jackson Memorial Hospital is shown, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Miami. Florida reported on Thursday the biggest…
USA

Trump Rips Private Texas Border Wall Built by his Supporters

FILE - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine agents patrol along the Rio Grande on the Texas-Mexico border near Rio Grande City, Texas, Feb. 24, 2015.