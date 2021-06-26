Fire Hampers Efforts to Rescue Missing From Partially Collapsed Building in Florida

The mayor of Miami-Dade County in the southeastern U.S. state of Florida, where a 13-story condominium partially collapsed Thursday, said Saturday that a “very deep fire” was hampering efforts to find and rescue people beneath the rubble.

“We’re facing very incredible difficulties with this fire. It’s a very deep fire,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters. “It’s extremely difficult to locate the source of the fire.”

Cava said that rescue workers were using water, foam and infrared technology to extinguish the fire and that its source had not been determined.

Officials said Saturday that 159 people remained unaccounted for since the building collapsed Thursday about 1:30 a.m. local time, killing at least four people.

Similar building

The mayor of Surfside, the town in which the building is located, said Saturday that he was working to temporarily relocate residents of a nearby condominium building nearly identical to the one that collapsed.

Mayor Charles Burkett also said he was trying to arrange an emergency inspection of the twin building, which was constructed in 1981 by the same developer that built the structure that crumbled.

Miami Officials Say 4 Confirmed Dead, 159 Still Missing in Building Collapse Search and rescue efforts focused on collapsed portion of apartment complex

The New York Times reported earlier Saturday that a three-year-old engineer’s report on the partially collapsed building said it had “major structural damage” on the concrete slab below the pool deck.

In addition, the engineer observed “abundant” cracking and crumbling in the walls, beams and columns of the parking garage located under the building, according to the newspaper.

The report, the Times said, was the basis for “a multimillion-dollar repair project that was set to get underway soon.”

The newspaper said municipal officials released the engineer’s report late Friday.

The 2018 report did not give any evidence that the building was about to collapse, but it did say “most of the concrete deterioration needs to be repaired in a timely fashion.”

Structure was sinking

The Washington Post, citing a study conducted last year, reported that the building was constructed on reclaimed wetlands on the barrier island that makes up the Miami Beach area and that it had been gradually sinking since the 1990s.

It is unclear if those factors contributed to the incident.

Rescue workers used heavy equipment and even their own hands Friday to search for survivors in the rubble of the building.

At a news briefing, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Raide Jadallah said the building had been cleared and checked so rescue operations could focus on the rubble. He said 130 firefighters were working at the site.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said his office was working with the local medical examiner’s office to identify victims.

U.S. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for the site, which will allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate relief efforts and supply additional funds.

The president spoke with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Friday and said the federal government was ready to provide additional resources if needed.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.