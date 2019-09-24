USA

Fire Threat Brings Power Cuts to Thousands of Californians

By Associated Press
September 24, 2019 12:17 PM
FILE - The headquarters of Pacific Gas & Electric in San Francisco is seen in photo taken Sept. 20, 2019.
FILE - Tthe headquarters of Pacific Gas & Electric in San Francisco is seen in photo taken Sept. 20, 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO - Electrical service to 24,000 customers has been cut in Northern California's Sierra Nevada foothills and thousands of others elsewhere may face power cuts as utilities seek to prevent wildfires amid predicted windy, dry and hot conditions.

Red Flag warnings of fire danger are in effect Tuesday north and east of San Francisco, and forecasters predict a brief burst of Santa Ana winds in Southern California.
 
Seeking to prevent fires ignited by damaged lines, Pacific Gas & Electric cut power in parts of three Sierra foothill counties Monday night and put customers in six other counties on notice.
 
East and west of Los Angeles, nearly 90,000 Southern California Edison customers have been advised they could be blacked out, but no Red Flag warnings have been issued.

 

 

 

Related Stories

In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 photo, job applicants line up at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood during a job fair in Hollywood, Fla. On Friday, July 5, the U.S. government issues the June jobs report. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
USA
US Employment Growth Slows in July; Wages Pick Up
Unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7% in July
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Fri, 08/02/2019 - 08:47
FILE - A veteran fills out a form at a military job fair in Sandy, Utah, U.S., March 26, 2019.
USA
US Adds Robust 263K Jobs; Unemployment at 49-Year Low
U.S. employers added a robust 263,000 jobs in April, suggesting that businesses have shrugged off earlier concerns that the economy might slow this year and anticipate strong customer demand. The unemployment rate fell to a five-decade low of 3.6% from 3.8%, though that drop partly reflected an increase in the number of Americans who stopped looking for work. Average hourly pay rose 3.2% from 12 months earlier, a healthy increase though unchanged from the previous month.
FILE - An ILO staff member, gestures next to a sign showing the ILO logo in Geneva, Switzerland.
Archive
Global Unemployment Has Reached Lowest Level in a Decade
A new report finds the world’s unemployment rate has dropped to five percent, the lowest level since the global economic crisis in 2008. The International Labor Organization reports the jobs being created, however, are poor quality jobs that keep most of the world’s workers mired in poverty. Slightly more than 172 million people globally were unemployed in 2018. That is about 2 million less than the previous year. The International Labor Organization expects…
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 02/13/2019 - 09:16
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019