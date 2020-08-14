USA

Former FBI Agent to Plead Guilty to Altering Email Used in Secret Warrant Application

By Masood Farivar
August 14, 2020 03:40 PM
FBI logo over map of United States of America (screen shot from website)
FBI logo over map of United States of America (screen shot from website)

A former FBI lawyer charged with altering a key document used in connection with the FBI's surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page is expected to plead guilty on Friday to making a false statement, a person familiar with the matter said.

The expected plea by Kevin Clinesmith is the first criminal case arising from top federal prosecutor John Durham’s year-long probe into the origins of the 2016 Russian election meddling investigation, which President Donald Trump and his allies have derided as a "hoax."

FILE - This 2018 portrait released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Connecticut's U.S. Attorney John Durham, the prosecutor leading the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.

Durham was picked by U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr to probe possible misconduct by federal authorities involved in efforts to prove links between Trump’s campaign and Russia during Trump’s campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Clinesmith will plead guilty to one count of making a false statement, admitting in federal court that he altered an email that suggested Page was a CIA asset.

The alteration was discovered by the Justice Department’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, who referred it to Durham.

Barr ordered the Durham investigation shortly after taking the helm of the Justice Department last year.

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Barr described the latest development in the Durham investigation as "an indication that things are moving along at the proper pace as dictated by the facts in this investigation."

While Barr said he is “not going to do anything inappropriate before the election,” he suggested that he will likely release Durham’s findings ahead of the November vote.

Little is known about what Durham has unearthed during his year-long investigation or what other charges he'll bring against others involved in the Russia investigation.

FILE - U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, June 4, 2020.

Barr has said neither former President Barack Obama nor former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is under investigation. But he has said the prosecutor has uncovered “troubling” problems with the 2016 investigation.

Barr, a close Trump ally and defender, has faced criticism over publicly discussing the Durham investigation and refusing to commit to not releasing his findings before the Nov. 3 presidential election, which pits Trump against former Vice President Biden.

Justice department policies prohibit officials from making public comment on ongoing investigations and taking steps “for the purpose of affecting any election, or for the purpose of giving an advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or political party.”

Barr, a skeptic of the Russia investigation before he was appointed attorney general last year, has increasingly attacked the Russia investigation, saying in an April interview with Fox that it was carried out “without any basis” and calling it “one of the greatest travesties in American history.” 

Former special counsel Robert Mueller has pushed back against claims that the investigation was “illegitimate,” writing in the Washington Post in July that the probe was “of paramount importance.”

“Russian efforts to interfere in our political system, and the essential question of whether those efforts involved the Trump campaign, required investigation,” Mueller wrote. 

In a report released last year, the Justice Department’s inspector general concluded the FBI investigation had been “predicated” on intelligence about Russian interference.

Barr said he disagreed with some of the report. And in an extraordinary move for a prosecutor, Durham released a statement in response to the IG report saying “we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.”

Related Stories

Former special counsel Robert Mueller, checks pages in the report as he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee
USA
Mueller Defends Russia Probe, Says Stone Remains a Felon
Op-ed in Washington Post marks his first public statement on his investigation since his congressional appearance last July
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 07/11/2020 - 19:46
FILE - U.S. Attorney General William Barr departs after speaking at a news conference to discuss Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential race, in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2019.
US Politics
Inquiry Into Russia Probe Could Carry Political Consequences
Inquiry could conclude this summer, meaning fresh revelations might be exploited by Trump to try to damage Joe Biden, attack Obama administration
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 05/27/2020 - 19:32
Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in…
US Politics
Senate Republicans Launch Investigation Into Origins of Russia Probe
Rosenstein says there was 'reasonable suspicion' to justify opening the investigation
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 15:11
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus during a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May…
US Politics
Ahead of Election, Trump Attacks Russia Probe, Democrats
Move coincides with a far-ranging push by the president and his Republican allies to reframe the Russia investigation as a 'deep state' plot to sabotage his administration
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 05/14/2020 - 09:06
Masood Farivar
By
Masood Farivar

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Former FBI Agent to Plead Guilty to Altering Email Used in Secret Warrant Application

FBI logo over map of United States of America (screen shot from website)
USA

US Will Work to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a joint news conference with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in…
USA

US Government Watchdog Says Top Homeland Security Appointments Were Improper

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf testifies before a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on the…
USA

US Retail Sales Regain Pre-Virus Pace But Slowdown Likely

A sign advertises hiring of temporary associates at a Pier 1 retail store, which is going out of business
USA

Trump's Ex-Lawyer Michael Cohen Says to Reveal President's 'Skeletons' in Upcoming Book

This image provided by Skyhorse Publishing shows cover of Michael Cohen's new book, "Disloyal"