USA

Former Justice Stevens' Colleagues Pay Respects in Supreme Court Ceremony

By Associated Press
July 22, 2019 10:50 AM
Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens testifies on the ever-increasing amount of money spent on elections as he appears before the Senate Rules Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 30, 2014.
FILE - Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens testifies on the ever-increasing amount of money spent on elections as he appears before the Senate Rules Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 30, 2014.

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court says six former colleagues of the late John Paul Stevens are joining in a ceremony at the court honoring the long-serving justice, who died last week in Florida at age 99.
 

Justice Elena Kagan is expected to speak in the court's Great Hall, where Stevens' body will lie in repose. Kagan replaced Stevens when he retired in 2010.
 
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Samuel Alito and Sonia Sotomayor also will be on hand, joined by retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.
 
Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says the other justices are unable to attend because of prior commitments.
 
The public can pay respects to Stevens until 8 p.m. EDT Monday. Stevens will be buried in a private ceremony Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery.

   

 

Related Stories

Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens testifies on the ever-increasing amount of money spent on elections as he appears before the Senate Rules Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 30, 2014.
USA
Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens Dies at 99
Stevens served on the Supreme Court for nearly 35 years and became its leading liberal
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 16, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press