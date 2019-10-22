USA

Former US President Carter Hospitalized After Fall

By VOA News
October 22, 2019 10:18 AM
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter is seen during the annual Carter Town Hall held at Emory University, in Atlanta, Georgia, Sept. 18, 2019.
Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized after falling in his home Monday night in Plains, Georgia.

The Carter Center said the 95-year-old was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in nearby Americus, Georgia, “for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture.”

The center, a not-for-profit human rights group, also said Carter “is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.”

Monday’s fall was the second time the former president fell this month and the third time since the spring, when he underwent hip replacement surgery.

Carter, the nation’s oldest living former president, served one term in the White House from 1977 to 1981.

Carter and his 92-year-old wife, Rosalynn, are the longest married former U.S. first couple, with more than 73 years of marriage.
 

