USA

Fuel Flows Again Through Eastern US Pipeline Crippled by Ransomware Attack  

By Steve Herman
Updated May 14, 2021 08:00 AM
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the Colonial Pipeline shutdown at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2021…
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the Colonial Pipeline shutdown at the White House in Washington, May 13, 2021.

WASHINGTON - After a six-day distribution pinch that prompted panic at the gasoline pumps in parts of the country, fuel is flowing again through an eastern U.S. pipeline that had been crippled by a ransomware attack blamed on Russian hackers known as DarkSide.

“Don’t panic,” U.S. President Joe Biden appealed to motorists on Thursday. “This is a temporary situation. Don’t get more gas than you need in the next few days.”

The president also warned gas station operators not to engage in price gouging.

A customer helps pumping gas at Costco, as other wait in line, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Colonial Pipeline,…
FILE - A customer helps pump gas at Costco, as others wait in line, in Charlotte, N.C., May 11, 2021.

“Do not try to take advantage of consumers during this time,” he said in remarks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House. “Nobody should be trying to use this situation for financial gain.”

Colonial Pipeline “has made substantial progress in safely restarting our pipeline system and can report that product delivery has commenced in a majority of the markets we service,” the company said in a Thursday morning statement. “By midday today, we project that each market we service will be receiving product from our system.”

Cars lined up for a 30-minute wait to get to the pumps at one of the few gas stations still operating Thursday in the Alexandria
Cars are lined up for a 30-minute wait to get to the pumps at one of the few gas stations still operating in the Alexandria, Va., area, May 13, 2021. (Steve Herman/VOA News)

The 8,850-kilometer-long pipeline carries about 380 million liters per day of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

Reuters said early Friday that Japanese public broadcaster NHK has reported that DarkSide has also been blamed for a cyberattack on the European division of the Japanese corporation Toshiba.

A man loads a 5 gallon gas tanks in his car after filling multiple of them up at a Wawa gas station, following a cyberattack…
FILE - A man loads 5-gallon gasoline tanks in his car at a Wawa gas station, in Tampa, Florida, May 12, 2021.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s healthcare service has also suffered a cyberattack.  Paul Reid, the chief executive of the Health Service Executive said the attack was “significant and serious.”  HSE has shut down all its national and local IT systems, as a precautionary measure. 

Colonial Pipeline paid nearly $5 million to hackers last Friday, according to Bloomberg News, which said that in exchange for the ransom in cryptocurrency the company received a tool to decrypt its scrambled files, which did not work.

The company has not commented on whether it paid the ransom.

“I have no comment on that,” replied Biden when asked by a reporter on Thursday whether he had been briefed about any ransom payment.

“I have no knowledge of whether a ransom was paid,” said Brandon Wales, acting director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Biden, in response to reporters’ questions following his prepared remarks, said that according to a Federal Bureau of Investigation report Russian President Vladimir Putin or the Russian government were not involved in the malware attack on Colonial Pipeline.

Tanker trucks are parked near the entrance of Colonial Pipeline Company Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Several…
FILE - Tanker trucks are parked near the entrance of Colonial Pipeline Company, May 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

Noting that “criminal hackers” have been able to disrupt infrastructure, Biden said the United States needs to modernize and secure key sectors in order to effectively compete with China this century.

“The likelihood is increasing almost every day” for a catastrophic-level cybersecurity incident, Wales told a group of defense writers on Thursday. “We’re seeing the prelude to that today.”

Concerning ransomware hacks similar to the one that crippled the pipeline, Wales said, “This is a scourge that is not going to be easily eradicated.

Wales praised an executive order Biden signed on Tuesday hardening the federal government’s responses to cybersecurity incidents. The CISA official said, beyond that, “we need Congress to take certain actions” to require private industry to notify government authorities of cyberattacks.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, March 1, 2021, in…
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House, March 1, 2021.

To ease fuel supply constraints, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday evening signed a rare waiver to the Jones Act, allowing non-U.S. ships to transport fuel between American ports.

“In the interest of national defense, I have approved a temporary and targeted waiver request to an individual company,” explained Mayorkas in a statement. “This waiver will help provide for the transport of oil products between the Gulf Coast and East Coast ports to ease oil supply constraints as a result of the interruptions in the operations of the Colonial Pipeline.”

Related Stories

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, left, talks with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, center, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski,…
USA
Homeland Security Chief Vows Government-wide Response to Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack
Justice Department set up task force in April to combat ransomware
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Wed, 05/12/2021 - 10:26 PM
A friend carrying a gas container is greeted by a motorist waiting in a lengthy line to enter a gasoline station during a surge…
Economy & Business
Pipeline Reopens Amid Panic-Buying, Hoarding
Colonial Pipeline said it will take several days for the supply to return to normal; government pleads with motorists to stop panic-buying gasoline  
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Wed, 05/12/2021 - 07:22 PM
Russia Denies Involvement in Colonial Pipeline Attack
00:02:24
Europe
Russia Denies Involvement in Colonial Pipeline Attack
While the Biden administration has taken steps to address gasoline shortages, Americans are beginning to see higher prices at the pump
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Tue, 05/11/2021 - 11:40 PM
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the economy, in the East Room of the White House,…
Economy & Business
Russia-linked Cyberattack on US Fuel Pipeline is 'Criminal Act,' Biden Says  
The US president stops short of blaming Russia's government for the incident, but says the culprits are based there so Moscow has "some responsibility" to deal with it
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Mon, 05/10/2021 - 05:39 PM
Steve Herman
By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Ramps Up Effort to Convince Young Adults COVID Vaccine is Safe

A woman and child embrace under a blanket on the pier, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Santa Monica, Calif. Counties in California…
US Politics

EPA Website Restores Climate Change Data

FILE - In this Saturday, July 22, 2017, file photo, a polar bear stands on the ice in the Franklin Strait in the Canadian…
Immigration

Homeland Security Chief Cites Progress at US-Mexico Border

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee…
COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC Says Vaccinated People Can Go Back to Normal Life

FILE - In this May 2, 2021, file photo, pedestrians walk along Boston's fashionable Newbury Street. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S…
USA

US Still Supports Israel, but Fissures Emerge

People participate in a pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City, May 12, 2021.