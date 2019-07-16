USA

'Game of Thrones' Earns A Record-Breaking 32 Emmy Nods

By Associated Press
July 16, 2019
LOS ANGELES - HBO's ``Game of Thrones'' has slashed its way to a record-setting 32 Emmy nominations Tuesday for its eighth and final season.

The bloodthirsty saga's total eclipsed the all-time series record of 27 nods earned by ``NYPD Blue'' in 1994.
 
The showing by ``Game of Thrones'' led HBO back to dominance over Netflix, the streaming service that bumped it last year from its longtime Emmy dominance.

 Last year's best comedy series, ``The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'' led the pack with 20 bids, including for its star and defending champion Rachel Brosnahan.

``The Masked Singer'' judge Ken Jeong and ``The Good Place'' star D'Arcy Carden announced top-category contenders at the Television Academy in Los Angeles.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox, with the host yet to be announced.

 

