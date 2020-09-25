USA

Ginsburg, First Woman to Lie in State at Capitol

By VOA News
Updated September 25, 2020 05:03 AM
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court building, Sept. 24, 2020, in Washington.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be the first woman to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol when her body is moved there Friday morning.

A private ceremony for her family and invited guests is being held Friday at the Capitol’s National Statuary Hall, where her casket will rest on the same wooden platform built for the casket of President Abraham Lincoln after his assassination in 1865.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are expected to attend the tribute.

The coronavirus outbreak has restricted the number of people who have been invited to the ceremony.

Lawmakers who were not invited to the private ceremony will be able to pay their respects before her body is removed later Friday.

A statement by the U.S. Supreme Court said Ginsburg will be buried next week in a private ceremony at Arlington National Ceremony.

Ginsburg has lain in repose for two days at the Supreme Court.

U.S. President Donald Trump was met with boos and chants of “vote him out” as he and his wife, Melania, appeared Thursday at the Supreme Court to pay their respects to Ginsburg.

The president, wearing a face mask, made no remarks as he stood briefly a short distance from Ginsburg’s casket at the top of the court building’s steps.

Ginsburg was honored Wednesday with a private ceremony in the Supreme Court’s Great Hall attended by her family and fellow justices. Her casket was then moved to the front steps for the public to file past and pay their respects until Thursday night.

Civil rights icon Rosa Parks lay in honor in the Capitol’s historic Rotunda after her death in 2005, a distinction given to eminent private citizens.

Ginsburg died last Friday at age 87 of metastatic pancreatic cancer, ending a 27-year tenure on the nation’s highest court. Her status as leader of the court’s liberal minority, along with her pre-jurist work seeking legal equality for women and girls in all spheres of American life, made her a cultural icon, earning her the nickname “The Notorious R.B.G.”

Her death has sparked a political battle over her replacement. Trump and Senate Republicans vowed to name and confirm a new justice before the November 3 presidential election, which would give the court a solid 6-3 conservative majority. Trump announced Tuesday that he will name his nominee for the lifetime appointment on Saturday. 

