USA

Greta Thunberg Plans to Join North Carolina Climate Strike

November 7, 2019 12:02 PM
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaks after a climate change march in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaks after a climate change march in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, 2019.

Sixteen-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg says she plans to attend a youth-lead climate rally in North Carolina this week.
 
Thunberg tweeted Wednesday that she will join the strike Friday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. Thunberg gained international attention for a speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September.
 
News outlets report the protest Friday is being organized by the student-led N.C. Climate Strike movement. Hundreds of people attended a rally the group hosted in September, the same day millions of people around the world skipped school and work to urge government action on climate change.

 

 

