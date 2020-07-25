Hanna Makes Landfall in Texas; Hawaii Braces for Douglas

HOUSTON - Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, made landfall Saturday evening on the southern Texas Gulf Coast.

Also Saturday, about 3,700 miles (6,000 kilometers) west, a hurricane warning was issued for Hawaiian island of Oahu, where Hurricane Douglas was expected to make landfall Sunday.

Hanna came ashore 15 miles north of Port Mansfield, Texas, with wind speeds of up to 90 mph (145 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the biggest danger was flash flooding, with tornadoes also expected.

Rainfall of 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) was likely, with as much as 18 inches (46 centimeters) possible, the National Weather Service said.

Two men stand near a seawall as Hurricane Hanna makes landfall, July 25, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Hanna was expected to move southwest into deep south Texas by Sunday morning before crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico.

Douglas was expected to weaken before its arrival but was still expected to be a Category 1 storm. President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration Saturday for Hawaii because of Douglas. The declaration allows federal help to be added to state and local efforts.

The coronavirus has complicated hurricane preparations, with fewer volunteers available to staff the emergency shelters, where social distancing will be required.

The U.S. Navy moved ships and submarines out to sea from Pearl Harbor because of the storm and planned to either tie down or fly out its aircraft.

In the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Gonzalo was moving west with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kilometers per hour), bringing strong gusts and heavy rain to the southern Windward Islands.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tobago, and Grenada and its dependencies.