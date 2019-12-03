USA

Harvard Grad Students Strike Over Pay, Health, Protections

By Associated Press
December 03, 2019 03:10 PM
FILE - In this July 16, 2019, file photo, people stop to record images of Widener Library on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. - Harvard University's graduate students are going on strike after failing to reach a labor contract with the administration.

A union representing the school's graduate students began picketing Tuesday after more than a year of negotiations.

The labor group says Harvard has failed to offer fair pay, health care and workplace protections. Union members say they will stop teaching, grading and performing paid research.

A statement from Harvard says it is still negotiating with the union and believes a strike is unwarranted.

Graduate students at the Ivy League university voted last year to unionize with United Auto Workers, but they have yet to reach an initial contract with the university.

They join other graduate students who have gone on strike in recent years, including at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Associated Press

Harvard Grad Students Strike Over Pay, Health, Protections

