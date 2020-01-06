Harvey Weinstein Charged with Sexually Assaulting 2 Women in LA

LOS ANGELES - Harvey Weinstein was charged Monday in Los Angeles with rape and sexual assault in relation to two separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.

The charges against the disgraced movie mogul came just as his high-profile sex crimes trial opened in New York.

According to the charge sheet, Weinstein on Feb. 18, 2013, allegedly went to a hotel in the Los Angeles area and raped a woman after pushing his way into her room.

The next day, he allegedly assaulted a woman at a hotel suite in Beverly Hills.

"We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them," Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement.

"I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them," she added. "It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward."

