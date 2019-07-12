USA

House Approves 9/11 Victims Bill, Sends It to Senate

By Associated Press
July 12, 2019 04:08 PM
Entertainer and activist Jon Stewart, speaks at a news conference on behalf of 9/11 victims and families, July 12, 2019, at the Capitol in Washington.
The House has overwhelmingly approved a bill ensuring that a victims compensation fund for the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.

The 402-12 vote Friday sends the bill to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to call it up before the August recess.

Lawmakers from both parties hailed the House vote, which comes a month after comedian Jon Stewart sharply criticized Congress for failing to act. Stewart, a longtime advocate for 9/11 responders, told lawmakers they were showing "disrespect" to first responders who are now suffering from respiratory ailments and other illnesses as a result of their recovery work at the former World Trade Center site in New York City.

Stewart said Friday replenishing the victims fund was "necessary, urgent and morally right."

