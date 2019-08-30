Hurricane Dorian Expected to Remain Powerful as It Eyes Bahamas, US East Coast

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says "some fluctuations in intensity are possible" Saturday for Hurricane Dorian, a powerful category 4 storm approaching the Bahamas.

"Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days," the center said.

Hurricane Dorian's predicted trajectory and strength, through Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

In northwestern Bahamas, the forecasters said a "life-threatening" storm surge could raise water levels three to five meters above normal tide levels. The center says the surge will be accompanied by "large and destructive waves" near the coast.

Swells in the east-facing shores of the Bahamas, the east coast of the U.S. state of Florida and the southeastern U.S. coast are likely to cause "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

As of Saturday morning, Dorian was about 450 kilometers east of the northwestern Bahamas and some 715 kilometers east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Residents fill up sandbags with the last bits of sand available in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, in Hallandale Beach, Florida, Aug. 30, 2019.

The storm is moving toward the Bahamas and Florida at 19 kilometers per hour. "The core of Dorian should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas today, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and be near the Florida east coast late Monday," the center said.

The Bahamian government has issued a hurricane warning for the northwestern Bahamas, while U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency for the state of Florida.

The center said because Dorian is moving slowly, it could produce prolonged rains, winds and storm surges, leading to life-threatening flash floods.

Dorian's maximum sustained winds increased from 220 to 230 kilometers per hour Saturday morning.

Category 4 storms are capable of what experts describe as catastrophic damage.

People line up to buy water at a store before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Freeport, Bahamas, Aug. 30, 2019.

Bahamian government officials have urged hundreds of residents to evacuate their homes on low-lying cays in the northwestern Bahamas. Shelters were opened Saturday to accommodate evacuees.

The emergency declaration for Florida paves the way for the deployment of National Guard troops and the provision for more fuel for motorists.

Florida National Guard Major General James Eifert said 2,000 troops mobilized in the state Friday, with another 2,000 joining them on Saturday.

Officials in Florida have not yet ordered any mass evacuations because the track of the storm is unclear.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has urged residents to stock up on at least a week's worth of food, water and medicine and be prepared to be without power for days after Hurricane Dorian makes landfall.