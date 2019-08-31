Hurricane Dorian Now Most Dangerous Category 5 Storm

Last update: Sept. 1 at 9: 30 a.m.

Hurricane Dorian has strengthened into a Category 5 storm, the most dangerous classification, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Sunday.

The swirling storm, packing winds of 260 kilometers an hour, was described by the hurricane agency as "catastrophic."

It continued to edge westward at 13 kilometers an hour toward a direct hit on the Abaco Islands in the northwestern Bahamas, the popular vacation mecca off the southeastern U.S. mainland.

But the hurricane agency said the storm's advance is expected to slow over the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn to the northwest as it edges closer to southeastern U.S. state of Florida.

"It's going to stall out...and it hasn't even touched Florida or the southeast [U.S.] coast," Peter Gaynor, acting chief of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told Fox News Sunday. "You've got to take this storm seriously."

He said emergency officials have been briefing President Donald Trump or his aides on an hourly basis on the storm's advance. "He has his finger on the pulse," Gaynor said. Trump is expected to visit FEMA headquarters later Sunday.

Dorian is expected to move near or over Grand Bahama Island on Sunday night and into Monday and "should move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night." The hurricane agency said the storm could dump as much as 76 centimeters of rain on the northwestern Bahamas, with life-threatening storm surges pushing tides four to six meters above normal.

The storm's path toward the northwestern islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco puts 73,000 people and 21,000 homes at risk.

A woman walks along a beach before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Aug. 31, 2019.

The hurricane agency, which has tracked the intensity of the storm with an Air Force Hurricane Hunter plane penetrating into the eye of the hurricane, said some fluctuations in the strength of the storm are expected, but that it will "remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days."

Hurricane force winds are expected to extend outward up to 45 kilometers from Dorian's center, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 165 kilometers.

But forecasters now say Florida could avoid a direct hit from Dorian, projecting its track could skirt much of the curving, southeastern U.S. coastline, possibly coming ashore further north in the states of Georgia, South Carolina or North Carolina.

The storm's high winds were felt in the northern Bahamas Saturday, forcing some evacuations and closing some hotels and airports, authorities said.

"Hurricane Dorian is a devastating, dangerous storm approaching our islands," Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in a nationally televised news conference.