Hurricane Dorian Set to Gather Strength, Threaten Florida

By VOANews
August 29, 2019 06:53 AM
A woman poses for a photo backdropped by ocean waters and a Puerto Rican national flag, after the passing of Tropical Storm Dorian, in the Condado district of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. The Hurricane Center said the storm could…
A woman poses for a photo backdropped by ocean waters and a Puerto Rican national flag, after the passing of Tropical Storm Dorian, in the Condado district of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 28, 2019.

Having largely spared Puerto Rico, Hurricane Dorian is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane in the coming days as it approaches the northern Bahamas and the U.S. mainland.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Thursday the storm had maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour.

Forecasters expect the center of Dorian to approach the northern Bahamas by late Saturday, and the U.S. state of Florida on Sunday or Monday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already declared a state of emergency to prepare to respond to potential damage from storm surge, heavy rains and winds.

"All Floridians on the East Coast should have seven days of supplies, prepare their homes and follow the track closely," DeSantis tweeted Wednesday.

Dorian caused some flooding and power outages on two Puerto Rican islands, but did not bring major damage to the U.S. territory.

