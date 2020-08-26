Hurricane Laura Becomes Category 4 Storm

U.S. forecasters say Hurricane Laura has strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm, packing 225 kilometer per hour winds, as it moves its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to make landfall later Wednesday, somewhere near the southern U.S. border states of Texas and Louisiana.

Alaira Brown, right, takes her niece Delilah Francis, 6 months, from Ledonna Brown, as they wait to board buses to evacuate Lake Charles, La., Aug. 26, 2020, ahead of Hurricane Laura.

The forecasters warn that residents in the area have only a few hours to take action to protect life and property. They say the storm will bring extremely high winds and an “un-survivable” storm surge with destructive waves expected to cause “catastrophic” damage to property, along with up to 38 centimeters of rain and widespread flooding.

Lake Charles Fire Department personnel Alvin Taylor, right, and Jeremy Harris, left, assist Tim Williams into a transport van as he evacuates Lake Charles, La., Aug. 26, 2020, ahead of Hurricane Laura.

Hurricane and storm surge warnings are in effect for the northwestern U.S. Gulf Coast region. More than half a million people in coastal regions of Texas and Louisiana have been ordered to evacuate their homes. A voluntary evacuation advisory has also been issued for the city of Houston, which was devastated by Hurricane Harvey three years ago this week.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Texas Governor Greg Abbot have issued emergency declarations for their states.

Hurricane Laura is also threatening crude oil and natural gas production along the Gulf Coast. More than 300 offshore facilities have been shut down and evacuated, stopping over 80% of Gulf oil production.