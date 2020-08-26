USA

Hurricane Laura Becomes Category 4 Storm

By VOA News
Updated August 26, 2020 03:19 PM
Hurricane Laura arroaches the coasts of Texas and Louisiana in an image from the NOAA GOES-East satellite
Hurricane Laura approaches the coasts of Texas and Louisiana in an image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East satellite, Aug. 26, 2020. (CIRA/NOAA/Handout via Reuters).

U.S. forecasters say Hurricane Laura has strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm, packing 225 kilometer per hour winds, as it moves its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to make landfall later Wednesday, somewhere near the southern U.S. border states of Texas and Louisiana.   

Alaira Brown, right, takes her niece Delilah Francis, 6 months, from Ledonna Brown, as they wait to board buses to evacuate Lake Charles, La., Aug. 26, 2020, ahead of Hurricane Laura.

The forecasters warn that residents in the area have only a few hours to take action to protect life and property. They say the storm will bring extremely high winds and an “un-survivable” storm surge with destructive waves expected to cause “catastrophic” damage to property, along with up to 38 centimeters of rain and widespread flooding.   

Lake Charles Fire Department personnel Alvin Taylor, right, and Jeremy Harris, left, assist Tim Williams into a transport van as he evacuates Lake Charles, La., Aug. 26, 2020, ahead of Hurricane Laura.

Hurricane and storm surge warnings are in effect for the northwestern U.S. Gulf Coast region. More than half a million people in coastal regions of Texas and Louisiana have been ordered to evacuate their homes.  A voluntary evacuation advisory has also been issued for the city of Houston, which was devastated by Hurricane Harvey three years ago this week.   

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Texas Governor Greg Abbot have issued emergency declarations for their states.   

Hurricane Laura is also threatening crude oil and natural gas production along the Gulf Coast. More than 300 offshore facilities have been shut down and evacuated, stopping over 80% of Gulf oil production. 

 

Related Stories

A girl wades towards her flooded home the day after the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 24, 2020.
USA
Hurricane Laura Could Make US Landfall as Category 3 Storm
People along the US Gulf Coast are bracing for heavy rain, a 'life-threatening' storm surge and flooding
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/25/2020 - 13:20
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Attorney: Missing Fort Hood Soldier's Body Found in Texas

The main gate at the U.S. Army post at Fort Hood, Texas is pictured in this undated photograph, obtained on November 5, 2009. …
USA

US Charges 3 Alleged to Be Behind Global Video Piracy Ring

FILE - A general view of the Department of Justice building is seen in Washington, Feb 1, 2018.
COVID-19 Pandemic

More Than 500 COVID-19 Cases Reported on Alabama Campus

Patrons stand on the Bear Trap's rooftop bar on The Strip, the University of Alabama's bar scene, Aug. 15, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Middle East

US 'Hopeful' UAE-Israel Accord Will Advance Regional Peace

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during his visit to Manama, Bahrain, Aug. 26, 2020. (Bahrain News Agency/Handout via Reuters)
2020 USA Votes

Mike Pence: A Conservative Loyal Voice for Trump

Vice President Mike Pence waves after speaking during the first day of the Republican National Convention, Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.