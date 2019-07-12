USA

Hurricane Warning for Louisiana as Tropical Storm Barry Approaches

By VOA News
July 12, 2019 05:39 PM
Tiffany Delee tosses a filled sandbag into the back of the family truck, while her husband Mike Delee, left, readies to tie up another bag, in Morgan City, La., July 12, 2019.
Tiffany Delee tosses a filled sandbag into the back of the family truck, while her husband Mike Delee, left, readies to tie up another bag, in Morgan City, La., July 12, 2019.

Forecasters have issued hurricane warnings for parts of the Louisiana coast, as Tropical Storm Barry churns ominously in the Gulf of Mexico.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in Louisiana Thursday night, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate federal funds and resources to help the state cope with the storm and its aftermath.

The National Hurricane Center expects Barry to strengthen before landfall and hit the coast as a Category 1 storm late Friday or early Saturday. It would be the first Atlantic hurricane of the season.

People walk past Jackson Square and St. Louis Cathedral in the French Quarter before landfall of Tropical Storm Barry from the Gulf of Mexico in New Orleans, La., July 12, 2019.

As of early Friday, Barry was about 170 kilometers southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River, with top winds at 100 kph and crawling about 7 kilometers per hour. The slow movement is enabling Barry to suck up more moisture and energy from the warm Gulf waters.

New Orleans, which is already dealing with floods from Wednesday's fierce rainstorms, is under a tropical storm warning, increasing the chance of flash flooding. The city of Baton Rouge is also facing threats of flash flooding.

As of Friday afternoon, Barry was on a path toward Morgan City, which is surrounded by water and nearly 140 kilometers southwest of New Orleans.

Tropical Storm Barry

Forecasters predict the city can expect as much as 51 centimeters of additional rain from Barry, pushing the Mississippi River's crest close to the top of the 6-meter-high levees protecting New Orleans.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has already declared a state of emergency and deployed the National Guard.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for about 10,000 people living near the stretch of the Mississippi closest to the Gulf. A storm surge warning is in effect for southern and southeastern Louisiana.

Along with heavy rain and strong winds, Barry could bring dangerous storm surges and tornadoes before it moves inland and weakens.

Related Stories

Map of Tropical Storm Barry
USA
Barry's Outer Bands Begin Hitting Southeastern Louisiana
Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain began hitting parts of Louisiana early Friday as New Orleans and coastal communities braced for a drenching from what's expected to be the first hurricane of the season
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 12, 2019
Terrian Jones reacts as she feels something moving in the water at her feet as she carries Drew and Chance Furlough to their mother on Belfast Street near Eagle Street in New Orleans after flooding from a 100-year storm from a tropical wave system in the Gulf Mexico dumped lots of rain in Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
USA
Hurricane Warning for Louisiana Coast as Tropical Storm Drifts Toward Land  
Forecasters say Barry could strike as a Category 1 storm Friday
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 11, 2019
FILE - Workers open the gates of the Bonnet Carre spillway, a river diversion structure, which diverts water from the rising Mississippi River, left, to Lake Pontchartrain, in Norco, La., March 8, 2018.
USA
1 Dead Amid Flooding, Possible Tornadoes in Louisiana
State transportation department said some low-lying roads and underpasses were closed due to high water as a band of heavy rain moved across south Louisiana
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News