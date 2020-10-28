USA

Hurricane Zeta to Hit US Gulf Coast 

By VOA News
October 28, 2020 07:42 AM
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Zeta, Wednesday, Oct…
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Zeta, Oct. 28, 2020, at 10:52 GMT. (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR via AP)

Hurricane Zeta is due to make landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday after bringing heavy rains to Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. 

Forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm could bring a storm surge of one to three meters as it comes ashore in southeastern Louisiana in the afternoon. 

Zeta is also expected to spawn some tornadoes as it pushes into the southeastern United States as well as bring the threat of flooding with its locally heavy rains. 

Wednesday morning, the hurricane had maximum sustained winds of about 140 kilometers per hour and some strengthening was expected before it makes landfall. 

The governors of Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi have all declared emergencies in their states to speed aid efforts. 

Debris sits near a street after Hurricane Laura hit nearly a month ago ahead of Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Oct. 9, 2020.
FILE - Debris sits near a street after Hurricane Laura hit nearly a month ago ahead of Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Oct. 9, 2020.

Louisiana has already been hit by two other hurricanes and two tropical storms in 2020. 

Zeta is the 27th named storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, and it is the 11th storm to reach hurricane strength. 

 

Related Stories

A billboard lays on the ground, toppled by Hurricane Zeta in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2020.
USA
Zeta Weakens After Crossing Yucatan, But Expected to Strengthen Again
Storm expected to be a hurricane again when it hits Gulf Coast later this week
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/27/2020 - 04:27 PM
A woman waits for clients outside a supermarket with its windows covered with plywood as Tropical Storm Zeta approaches Cancun,…
The Americas
Hurricane Zeta Makes Landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula 
Hurricane Zeta pounds Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula with strong winds and heavy rains   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/27/2020 - 05:16 AM
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Zeta, Oct. 25, 2020, at 2110 GMT (5:10 p.m. ET).
The Americas
New Storm Zeta a Hurricane Threat to Mexico, US Gulf Coast
The US National Hurricane Center says it's nearly stationary, though it's likely to brush the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula or westernmost Cuba by late Monday or early Tuesday and then close in on the US Gulf Coast on Wednesday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 10/25/2020 - 09:48 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

2020 USA Votes

Maintaining Lead in Polls, Biden Plays Offense in Campaign's Last Days

Supporters of US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden wave flags…
2020 USA Votes

Here's How Trump, Biden Differ on Key Issues

This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mask-Resistant North Dakota Town Battles Pandemic Spike 

Oil equipment sits atop a well in western North Dakota. This region of the state features the Bakken formation -- one of the largest oil deposits in the country. Since the pandemic reached the United States in March, global travel has plummeted and the demand and price of oil has dropped to historic lows, causing thousands of workers in the oil industry to be laid off.
USA

USAGM CEO Criticized Over Move to Rescind Firewall Regulation

USAGM CEO Nominee Michael Pack confirmation hearing, Sept. 19, 2019.
Student Union

America's Youth Mull Court Changes Over Abortion

FILE - Pro-life and pro-choice protesters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court.