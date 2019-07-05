(Im)migration Recap, June 30-July 5, 2019

Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

On the border

Facilities under the microscope

U.S. investigators surprised five migrant detention centers in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, reporting that they found "dangerous overcrowding and prolonged detention of children and adults."

Some people went without showers, and wore the same clothes they crossed the border in for up to a month. View the data officials compiled in the report of how U.S. government agencies are handling the increase of unauthorized border crossers this year.

Despite the report — the second in as many months — Donald Trump said Friday: "I think they do a great job with those facilities." Earlier in the week, the president said migrants — many of whom are asylum-seekers, mainly from Central America — are "living far better now than where they came from."

A grandmother protesting the treatment of children in Border Patrol custody walks back to her car by a fence at a holding center in Clint, Texas, July 1, 2019. Yvonne Nieves, in her 50s, says she has a 2-year-old granddaughter.

Border agents in hot water

After investigative outlet ProPublica reported Monday on a secret Facebook group in which U.S. Border Patrol officers made xenophobic, racist, and sexist comments, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security launched an internal probe into the semi-public exchanges made by the very officials at the front line of border detention issues. The group has nearly 10,000 members.

The head of Border Patrol called the group's activity "completely inappropriate."

Deadly weekend

Three men died in three days under varied circumstances at the border — including one who fell from the fence between the U.S. and Mexico.

From the Feds

An accused human smuggler was arrested after agents found 33 people locked in a truck in Arizona.

Debris covers the ground and an emergency vehicle after an airstrike at a detention center in Tajoura, east of Tripoli in Libya, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. An airstrike hit the detention center for migrants, killing several, July 3, 2019.

News from around the world

* The United Nations envoy to Libya says the airstrikes on a detention center for migrants outside of Libya's capital that killed at least 40 people could be a war crime.

* The International Organization for Migration says more than 32,000 migrants worldwide have died or gone missing between 2014 and 2018, with most fatalities occurring on the deadly Mediterranean Sea crossing from North Africa to Europe.