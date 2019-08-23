(Im)migration Recap, Aug. 18-23

Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Border Confusion

WASHINGTON - The roll-out of a U.S. government plan to force migrants and asylum-seekers to stay in Mexico is stranding thousands of people, sometimes in dangerous cities where they are vulnerable to violent crime and kidnapping for ransom. In the second part of a series by VOA's Immigration Team in the border cities of Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, reporters Ramon Taylor and Victoria Macchi spoke with officials and migrants on both sides to better understand what is happening — only to find out that there are more questions than answers.

Nigerian refugees repatriated after fleeing Boko Haram

The flights organized by Cameroon Nigeria, and the United Nations began transporting 25 families back to their home country, years after they left — on a voluntary basis.

Rohingya children missing out on education after years in refugee camp

Despite efforts from the U.N. and other nongovernmental organizations, a new study estimates that half a million Rohingya refugee children — especially teenagers — in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar are not involved in formal schooling.

Big business boom, and bust, for US visa broker

A 70-year-old California man was arrested this week on charges of defrauding Chinese and other foreign investors seeking residency in the United States — a business model that earned him $110 million.

From the Feds:

The U.S. government is changing the rules to allow immigration officials to hold families beyond 20 days — meaning they could be indefinitely in detention.

A senior government official says Washington wants that change to be a "deterrent" to families entering the U.S. without authorization.