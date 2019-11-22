(Im)migration Recap: Nov. 17-22

Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, and why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Returns to the North Triangle

The U.S. began removing asylum-seekers to Guatemala this week, under a new policy brokered with the Central American country that requires people seeking humanitarian relief to first request asylum in Guatemala.

Refugee agencies take aim

Several nonprofit organizations that resettle refugees in the U.S. are suing the Trump administration over a new policy, ordered by the president, that will allow states and cities to opt out of accepting refugees.

From the Feds:

- A U.S. man arrested on human smuggling charges led border agents on a chase through two states, pausing to drop four passengers and crashing his car along the way.

- U.S. marine agents stopped a boat with 32 people onboard, all claiming to be from the Dominican Republic, bound for Puerto Rico without authorization to enter U.S. territory.

- A former Bosnian Army prison guard was deported from the U.S. this week after serving time in prison. The U.S. accused Slobo Maric of falsifying information to obtain citizenship — namely, failing to disclose crimes he committed in Bosnia and Herzegovina during the Bosnian conflict in the 1990s.

