(Im)migration Recap, Sept. 15-20

Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, and why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Forced return to Namibia

Nearly 100 refugees living in Botswana were repatriated to Namibia this week, some 20 years after the secessionist uprising that triggered their flight from their home country. Hundreds more are scheduled to follow, despite refugee objections. Most refugees are members of the secessionist United Democratic Party, still banned in Namibia.

'System of violence'

Conditions in Myanmar remain inadequate for the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees living in exile to return, a U.N. investigator said this week. The announcement comes two years after the exodus from Rakhine and southern Chin states began. The conflict also has led to forced marriages and to human trafficking, especially to neighboring China.

Aunties to the rescue

Aunties the world over are known as the caregivers in a community, whether they are related by blood or are helping neighbors. In Oklahoma, a group of Native American women is raising money for indigenous kids in need, focusing first on those crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Life on the line

Meet six asylum-seekers and migrants who made it to the U.S.-Mexico border, hoping to swim, walk, or defend their way into the country through the court system.

From the Feds

-Three people drowned off the coast of Puerto Rico this week when a makeshift boat carrying suspected migrants capsized. U.S. officials detained 14 survivors, most of whom were from the Dominican Republic.

-An Indian consulting firm operating out of Chicago and Bangalore will pay $2.5 million in a settlement over visa fraud.