Immigration

Mexican Man Dies in ICE Custody; 10th Since October

By Associated Press
March 24, 2020 08:43 AM
A Border Patrol agent wait to show reporters an immigration holding facility, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. The…
A Border Patrol agent wait to show reporters an immigration holding facility, Feb. 25, 2020, in El Paso, Texas.

HOUSTON - A 42-year-old Mexican man died in a South Texas hospital while being held pending his deportation, immigration authorities said Monday.


U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement identified the man as Ramiro Hernandez Ibarra and said he died Saturday after being hospitalized Thursday. ICE said Hernandez's preliminary cause of death was complications related to septic shock but did not provide further details.

Hernandez is the 10th person to die in ICE custody since October, the start of the governmental fiscal year. Eight people died in the previous fiscal year.


Amid the coronavirus pandemic, immigration advocates have criticized the medical care ICE provides to people it detains and called on ICE to release some of its more than 37,000 detainees. About 47% of those people are being held on non-criminal violations of immigration law, according to the agency's most recent statistics.


As of last week, ICE had not confirmed any cases of COVID-19 in its facilities. The agency has placed sick detainees under observation and others in quarantine at several of its jails, including about 60 people confined to a dorm in the Pine Prairie facility in rural Louisiana, according to a lawyer who has spoken to detainees there.


ICE says Hernandez had repeatedly crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and voluntarily returned to Mexico eight times. He was most recently taken into ICE's custody in December after he was arrested and jailed for domestic violence at the Hidalgo County Jail.

Related Stories

Elizabeth Detention Center, an immigration jail that holds about 285 people, is a privately owned detention that is run by Corrections Corporation of America (CCA).
USA
Judge Rejects Release of Vulnerable Immigration Detainees
The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project sought the release of nine detainees at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Northwest detention center in Tacoma
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 12:22
U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during the coronavirus response daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U…
Immigration
COVID-19 Prompts Sweeping Changes to US Immigration Policies
US officials have limited immigration enforcement domestically while taking additional steps to turn away asylum-seekers at America’s southern border
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 23:23
FILE - A U.S. Courthouse is seen in Seattle, Washington, fronted by a tree-lined courtyard, Nov. 6, 2019. Many U.S. immigration courts are temporarily closing or curtailing operations as the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.
Immigration
More US Immigration Courts Closing Due to Coronavirus
All immigration courts still open have been ordered to suspend operations, except to conduct hearings for individuals currently detained
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 18:03
FILE - Migrant children walk with their families along the Rio Grande, as pedestrian commuters use the Puerta Mexico bridge to enter Brownsville, Texas, seen from Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico, June 26, 2019.
Immigration
More Children Face US Immigration Judges Through Video Screens
The Trump administration this week expanded the use of video hearings for immigrant children, having dozens of them held in Houston appear before a judge based in Atlanta
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 15:35
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press