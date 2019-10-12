Immigration

Migrant Boat Sinks Off Mexico; One Dead, Two Missing

By Agence France-Presse
October 12, 2019 04:06 AM
Security forces form a cordon around the lifeless body of Emmanuel Cheo Ngu, of Cameroon, on the shore of Boca Barra Beach, in…
Security forces form a cordon around the body of Emmanuel Cheo Ngu, of Cameroon, on Boca Barra Beach, in Puerto Arista, Mexico, Oct. 11, 2019. The 39-year-old man was traveling with a group of people in a small boat when it overturned.

MEXICO CITY - A small boat carrying African migrants off the coast of southern Mexico sank Friday, leaving one dead and two missing, authorities said.

The boat was traveling off the southern border state of Chiapas when it listed to one side, pitching its occupants into the water, the state prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Authorities mounted a search operation and “managed to rescue eight migrants alive,” it said.

A 39-year-old man was found dead, his body washed up on the shore. Two other migrants are missing.

All were from Cameroon, a country that has seen a growing exodus of refugees amid an increasingly violent conflict between its French- and English-speaking communities.

Chiapas is a main crossroads for migrants crossing Mexico toward the United States. They are mostly Central Americans, but in recent years there has been an increasing number of Africans, who often fly to South America and then make long treks overland and by boat.

African migrants in Chiapas regularly stage protests demanding the Mexican authorities allow them to continue their journey toward the United States.

Undocumented migrants regularly use boats to evade the authorities in southern Mexico, where the government has deployed 6,000 National Guardsmen to tighten the border, part of its efforts to crack down on irregular migration under a deal to avoid U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose steep tariffs on Mexican goods.

Under the deal, the Mexican government has deployed another 15,000 National Guardsmen along its northern border and accepted the return of more than 50,000 migrants seeking asylum in the U.S., who must now wait in Mexico while their claims are processed.
 

Related Stories

Migrants, returned to Mexico to await their U.S. asylum hearings, block the Puerta Mexico international border crossing bridge to demand a faster asylum process, in Matamoros, Mexico, Oct. 10, 2019.
USA
US-Mexico Bridges Reopen After Migrant Protest
Mexican media at the scene reported the protesters were primarily Honduran and attempted to cross into the US as a single large group overnight
Default Author Profile
By Victoria Macchi
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 13:20
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, Filippo Grandi speaks after a meeting with Chile's Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera in Santiago, Chile, Aug. 13, 2019.
The Americas
UN Refugee Chief Asks Mexico to do More for Asylum Seekers
Filippo Grandi said in a statement that the number of people seeking asylum in Mexico is only expected to grow as the United States makes it more difficult to seek asylum there
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 13:37
FILE - People walk back to Mexico on International Bridge 1 Las Americas, a legal port of entry which connects Laredo, Texas, in the U.S. with Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, July 18, 2019.
USA
No Outside Observers Allowed in Tent Courts for Migrants Waiting in Mexico
Immigration advocates say they’re concerned people seeking asylum and other migrants will be denied due process
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 21:52
Mexican ​Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks during a news conference at the Embassy of Mexico in Washington, Sept. 10, 2019.
Immigration
Mexico Sees Decrease in US-bound Immigration from Central America
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard met with US Vice President Mike Pence, and had a briefer exchange with President Donald Trump, to review progress in efforts to curb a surge in Central American migrants
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 09/10/2019 - 23:24
Default Author Profile
Written By
Agence France-Presse