Impeachment Inquiry

Ex-White House Adviser to Urge Lawmakers to Reject False Urkaine Narrative

By Reuters
November 21, 2019 08:27 AM
FILE - Fiona Hill, former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council
FILE - Fiona Hill, former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council, leaves after reviewing her previous testimony in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump

 A former White House official on Thursday will call on some lawmakers investigating impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump not to perpetuate the "alternative narrative" that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. election, according to her prepared remarks.

"I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests," Fiona
Hill, the former senior director for European and Russian Affairs on Trump's National Security Council, wrote ahead of her public appearance.
 

 

Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters



 

 

 

 

