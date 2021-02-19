USA

It Is Official: US Back in Paris Climate Club

By Reuters
February 19, 2021 09:01 AM
The Ile Saint-Louis is illuminated with the lettering reading 'The Paris accord is done' in Paris, Nov. 4, 2016, to celebrate the first day of the application of the Paris COP21 climate accord.
FILE - The Ile Saint-Louis is illuminated with the lettering reading 'The Paris accord is done' in Paris, Nov. 4, 2016, to mark the first day of the enforcement of the Paris COP21 climate accord.

WASHINGTON - The United States officially rejoined the Paris climate agreement on Friday, reinvigorating the global fight against climate change as the Biden administration plans drastic emissions cuts over the next three decades.  
 
Scientists and foreign diplomats have welcomed the U.S. return to the treaty, which became official 30 days after President Joe Biden ordered the move on his first day in office.  
 
Since nearly 200 countries signed the 2015 pact to prevent catastrophic climate change, the United States was the only country to exit. Former President Donald Trump took the step, claiming climate action would cost too much.
 

John Kerry, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's special presidential envoy for climate appointee, speaks
FILE - John Kerry, U.S. President Joe Biden's special presidential envoy for climate appointee.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will take part in virtual events on Friday to mark the U.S. re-entry, including appearances with the ambassadors to Britain and Italy, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and U.N. climate ambition envoy Michael Bloomberg.
 
Biden has promised to chart a path toward net-zero U.S. emissions by 2050. Scientists have said that goal is in line with what is needed, while also stressing that global emissions need to drop by half by 2030 to prevent the most devastating impacts of global warming.
 
Kerry along with Biden’s domestic climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, are crafting new regulations and incentives aimed at speeding the deployment of clean energy and transitioning from fossil fuels.
 
Those measures will form the backbone of Washington’s next emissions reduction goal, or Nationally Determined Contribution, to be announced before a global climate leaders summit Biden will host on April 22. The next U.N. climate conference is in November in Glasgow.
 
Biden also has signed more than a dozen executive orders related to climate change, and he has mobilized every federal agency to help shape the government's response.
 
Despite the excitement over the U.S. return to global negotiations, climate negotiators say the path forward will not be easy. Biden’s climate goals face political challenges in the United States, opposition from fossil fuel companies and some concern among foreign leaders about U.S. flip-flopping on climate policy.
 
"There’s a lot of ground to make up, but the hope of Paris is alive and strong," said Rachel Cleetus, policy director at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

