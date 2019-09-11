USA

Jury Deliberations Begin in Mar-a-Lago Trespass Trial

By Associated Press
September 11, 2019 03:49 PM
In this artist sketch, a Chinese woman, Yujing Zhang, left, listens to a hearing before federal Magistrate Judge William Matthewman in West Palm Beach, Fla., April 8, 2019.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. - Jurors have begun deliberating in the federal trial of a Chinese businesswoman accused of trespassing at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents.

The 10 women and two men are considering Wednesday whether Yujing Zhang lied to Secret Service agents March 30 to gain access to the club.

Prosecutors say she got in by telling an agent she was there to use the pool. Club management thought she was the daughter of a member and let her inside. A receptionist stopped her and she allegedly told agents she was there for a United Nations Chinese-American friendship event that prosecutors say she knew was canceled.

The 33-year-old Shanghai consultant is representing herself at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, trial and says she is innocent. She could get six years if convicted.

 

