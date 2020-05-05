USA

Justice Ginsburg in Hospital With Infection, Court Says

By Associated Press
May 05, 2020 09:37 PM
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, Feb. 10, 2020.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, the Supreme Court said. 

The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.  

She expects to be in the hospital for a day or two, the court said. 

Ginsburg took part in the court's telephone arguments Monday and Tuesday and plans to do so again Wednesday, the court said. 

She has been treated four times for cancer, most recently in August. 

She initially sought medical care Monday, when the gallstone was first diagnosed. 
 

