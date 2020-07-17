USA

Justice Ginsburg Says Cancer Has Returned, But She Won't Retire

By Associated Press
July 17, 2020 12:33 PM
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
WASHINGTON - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and that she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

"I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that," Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court.

She said her recent hospitalizations, including one in May, were unrelated to the cancer.

A medical scan in February revealed growths on her liver, she said, and she began chemotherapy in May.

"My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease," she said. "I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment."

 

