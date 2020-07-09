USA

Justices Rule Swath of Oklahoma Remains Tribal Reservation

July 09, 2020 11:02 AM
Two people walk down the steps outside the Supreme Court, July 9, 2020, in Washington.
Two people walk down the steps outside the Supreme Court, July 9, 2020, in Washington.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, a decision that state and federal officials have warned could throw Oklahoma into chaos

The court's 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa, the second-largest city.

"Today we are asked whether the land these treaties promised remains an Indian reservation for purposes of federal criminal law. Because Congress has not said otherwise, we hold the government to its word," Gorsuch wrote in a decision joined by the court's liberal members.  

The court's ruling  casts doubt on hundreds of convictions won by local prosecutors. But Gorsuch suggested optimism.  

"In reaching our conclusion about what the law demands of us today, we do not pretend to foretell the future and we proceed well aware of the potential for cost and conflict around jurisdictional boundaries, especially ones that have gone unappreciated for so long. But it is unclear why pessimism should rule the day. With the passage of time, Oklahoma and its Tribes have proven they can work successfully together as partners," he wrote.  

The case, argued by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic, revolved around an appeal by an American Indian who claimed state courts had no authority to try him for a crime committed on reservation land that belongs to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.  

The reservation once encompassed 3 million acres (12,100 square kilometers), including most of Tulsa.

The Supreme Court, with eight justices taking part, failed to reach a decision last term when it reviewed a federal appeals court ruling in a separate case that threw out a state murder conviction and death sentence. In that case, the appeals court said the crime occurred on land assigned to the tribe before Oklahoma became a state and Congress never clearly eliminated the Creek Nation reservation it created in 1866.  

The case the justices decided Thursday involved 71-year-old Jimcy McGirt, who is serving a 500-year prison sentence for molesting a child. Oklahoma state courts rejected his argument that his case does not belong in Oklahoma courts and that federal prosecutors should instead handle his case.  

McGirt could potentially be retried in federal court, as could Patrick Murphy, who was convicted of killing a fellow tribe member in 1999 and sentenced to death. But Murphy would not face the death penalty in federal court for a crime in which prosecutors said he mutilated the victim and left him to bleed to death on the side of a country road about 80 miles southeast of Tulsa.

 

Related Stories

President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, July 8, 2020.
USA
US Supreme Court Rules Some Trump Financial Records Can Be Revealed
In 7-2 decision, court rules a New York prosecutor can obtain President Donald Trump's financial records but prevents - at least for now - the Democratic-led House of Representatives from obtaining similar documents
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 07/09/2020 - 03:46
Demonstrators gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the court ruled that religious institutions like churches and schools…
USA
US Supreme Court Protects Religious Schools from Employment Bias Suits 
The court blocked two teachers from pursuing lawsuits accusing the two Catholic elementary schools in California of discrimination based upon age and disability
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 14:36
Tom Alexander holds a cross as he prays prior to rulings outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 8, 2020.
US Politics
Supreme Court: Trump Administration May Exempt Employers from Obamacare Contraceptive Mandate
According to Trump administration’s estimates, between 70,000 and 126,000 women could lose free employer-provided contraceptive coverage as a result of the ruling 
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 11:50
A police officer walks outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick…
USA
US Supreme Court Says States May Punish 'Faithless Electors'
In electoral college case, Justice Elena Kagan writes that electors are not 'free agents' and that 'We the people rule'
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Mon, 07/06/2020 - 15:08

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Justices Rule Swath of Oklahoma Remains Tribal Reservation

Two people walk down the steps outside the Supreme Court, July 9, 2020, in Washington.
USA

Police: $23 Million Lost Due to Ongoing Portland Protests

Journalist Justin Yau lies handcuffed on the ground with police officers standing beside him, after they dispersed protesters during a demonstration against racial injustices in Portland, July 1, 2020 in this still image obtained from social media video.
USA

Another 1.3 Million US Workers File for Jobless Benefits

People line up outside a Kentucky Career Center hoping to find assistance with their unemployment claim in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 18, 2020.
USA

Sheriff: Actress Naya Rivera Missing in South California Lake

Naya Rivera headshot, actress, graphic element on gray
USA

AP Exclusive: 'Strike for Black Lives' to Highlight Racism

Protester waves U.S. flag with "Black Lives Matter" spray painted on it, Washington, DC, June 19, 2020.