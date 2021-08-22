USA

Kabul Evacuation Numbers to Fluctuate, Biden Says

By Ken Bredemeier
August 22, 2021 05:34 PM
President Joe Biden speaks about Hurricane Henri and Afghanistan evacuations in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Aug. 22, 2021, in Washington.
President Joe Biden speaks about Hurricane Henri and Afghanistan evacuations in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Aug. 22, 2021, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - The number of people evacuated from Kabul will change from day to day, President Joe Biden said in a televised address Sunday, depending on specific conditions and safety of the day.

Earlier Sunday, the White House said the U.S. had evacuated 7,400 people from Kabul in the previous 24 hours and Biden said as many as 11,000 were evacuated in a 36-hour period over the weekend. Tens of thousands more await a ride out of Kabul.

In all, the U.S. has evacuated 25,100 people in the last week, a White House official said.

“Any American who wants to get home, will get home," Biden said. “We're also moving to work our Afghan allies … and other vulnerable Afghans out of the country.”

FILE PHOTO: Evacuees assemble before boarding a C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport…
US Evacuates Another 7,400 from Afghanistan  
Blinken describes ‘incredibly volatile’ scene at Kabul airport 

Biden said none of the planes from Kabul were flying straight to the United States. Instead, he said, all flights first land in military bases in a handful of countries where non-U.S. citizens will undergo background checks and security screenings.

Since July, the president said about 33,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul, even as American officials confront what Secretary of State Antony Blinken described as an “incredibly volatile situation at the airport” after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan a week ago.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin activated the use of 18 civilian passenger jets from six U.S. airlines to help ferry Americans and Afghans from safe havens where they were staying after leaving Kabul. It is the third time in the past 30 years the U.S. has invoked use of civilian aircraft to assist the military. 

Blinken told the “Fox News Sunday” television show that the latest group of evacuees, Americans and Afghans who had assisted them in 20 years of U.S. fighting in Afghanistan, left on 60 flights, with many of them headed to Mideastern countries.

Earlier Sunday, Biden discussed the Afghan situation at the White House with Blinken, Austin and other key national security officials, affirming the role played by partner countries in relocating Afghans leaving their homeland.

Chaotic scenes at the Kabul airport of many foreign residents, including Americans, trying to flee Afghanistan, as well as Afghans trying to flee after the Taliban takeover of their country, have been broadcast around the world for days now.

But White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN’s “State of the Union” show that U.S. forces have "secured the capacity to get large numbers of Americans safe passage through the airport and onto the airfield." 

“At the moment, we believe we have sufficient forces on the ground” to control the crowds trying to leave the country, Sullivan said in a separate interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Afghans wait for hours to try to withdraw money, in front a bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Officials say…
Economic Crisis Looms for Afghanistan Under Taliban Rule
Whether financial hardship gives the U.S. and its allies leverage over the group remains an open question

Sullivan said that “every single day” Biden “asks his military commanders, including those at the airport and those at the Pentagon, whether they need additional resources, additional troops. So far, the answer has been ‘no,’ but he will ask again today.”

He said that “if in the end, Americans are blocked from getting to the airport, blocked from leaving the country or our operations are disrupted or our evacuations are in some way interfered with, we have explained to (the Taliban) that there will be a swift and forceful response.”

Sullivan said the U.S. has “agreements with 26 nations around the world to logistically move Afghans and Americans and third-country nationals out of the country and to air bases throughout neighboring countries and further afield.”

While most of the evacuations have occurred at the Kabul airport, the U.S. also deployed three military helicopters to rescue 169 Americans from a hotel.

“We will do what is necessary to get Americans out of harm’s way,” Blinken said.

He deflected questions about U.S. miscalculations about the swift Taliban takeover of the Afghan government, saying there would be “plenty of time to determine what might have been done differently and what lessons could be learned.”

But he acknowledged, “We believed the government was not about to collapse and the (Afghan) military fade away.” 

In July, Biden said it was “highly unlikely” that the Taliban would abruptly assume control, as it did in a matter of days a week ago.

A Biden critic, Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, said the U.S. leader “needs to step up and be a commander in chief” to control the evacuation.

He said the U.S. needs to consider retaking the Bagram airfield outside Kabul that it abandoned as U.S. forces ended their operations there. 

Sasse called leaving Bagram “one of the stupidest blunders,” leaving the Kabul airport as the only major departure point.

Defense Secretary Austin echoed Biden, saying the commercial airlines assisting the military would not fly into Kabul but rather be used “for the onward movement of passengers from temporary safe havens and interim staging bases.”  

Most likely the U.S. commercial jets will carry Afghans from such Persian Gulf states as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates where many Afghans are awaiting next moves after escaping Kabul.

The activation of the aircraft includes four from United Airlines, three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air and two from Hawaiian Airlines.

The Defense Department said it “does not anticipate a major impact to commercial flights from this activation.”

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 16, 2021, American Airlines planes taxi at Miami International Airport in Miami. - The…
What We Know: Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan  
Latest developments following Taliban’s sweep into Kabul     

The Civil Reserve Air Fleet was created in 1952 to assist the U.S. military in emergencies such as what has quickly evolved in Kabul over the last week, where thousands of Americans and Afghans have tried desperately to leave the country.

Civilian aircraft were previously used during the first Gulf War in 1990 and 1991 and in Iraq in 2002 and 2003.

The Defense Department said the use of the civilian aircraft will allow the U.S. military “to focus on operations in and out of in Kabul.”

Some of the Afghan evacuees are expected to move to the United States and others elsewhere in the world.

Related Stories

A soldier of the French Army monitors a rural area during the Barkhane operation in northern Burkina Faso on November 10, 2019…
Europe
For France’s Sahel Mission, Echoes of Afghanistan  
Key differences but also haunting similarities between French and US conflicts  
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Sun, 08/22/2021 - 10:02 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 16, 2021, American Airlines planes taxi at Miami International Airport in Miami. - The…
South & Central Asia
What We Know: Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan  
Latest developments following Taliban’s sweep into Kabul     
Default Author Profile
By Mia Bush
Sun, 08/22/2021 - 01:52 AM
Taliban fighters travel on a vehicle mounted with the Taliban flag in the Karte Mamorin area of Kabul city, Kabul on 22 August…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Taliban Days From ‘Inclusive Islamic’ Afghanistan
Humanitarian crisis looms as thousands crowd airport and foreign funding cut off
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Sat, 08/21/2021 - 06:24 PM
Afghan nationals react at a gathering to urge the international community to help Afghan refugees, in New Delhi, India, August…
South & Central Asia
Health Care Needs Grow Amid Deepening Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan
About one-half of Afghanistan’s population, including more than four million women and nearly 10 million children, need humanitarian assistance
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 08/21/2021 - 11:16 AM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

At Least 10 Killed in Tennessee Flash Floods; Dozens Missing 

A truck and a car sit in a creek, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away the day before in McEwen, Tennessee.
USA

US Vice President Harris Arrives in Singapore

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is greeted by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his delegation, as she arrived at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore, Aug. 22, 2021.
USA

Tropical Storm Henri Makes Landfall

Waves pound a seawall in Montauk, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, as Tropical Storm Henri affects the Atlantic coast. (AP Photo…
USA

Portland, Oregon, Preps for Protests Between Opposing Groups

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell speaks to reporters about a proposed $18 million in budget cuts to his bureau Thursday, Oct…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Vietnamese Americans Step Up to Help Afghans Resettle

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Taliban fighters entered the…