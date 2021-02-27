USA

Lady Gaga Gets Her Stolen Bulldogs Back

By Reuters
February 27, 2021 04:04 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 10, 2019 US singer-songwriter Lady Gaga arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards…
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2019, photo, US singer-songwriter Lady Gaga arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES - Lady Gaga's two stolen bulldogs, snatched in a violent abduction that left the pets' caretaker shot in the chest this week in Hollywood, were turned over to police on Friday and have been reunited with the pop singer's representatives, police said.

The safe return of Koji and Gustav came hours after Gaga, who was filming a movie in Rome when her pets were taken on Wednesday night, issued a plea on social media for "an act of kindness" to bring them home.

A woman who authorities have not publicly identified brought the dogs to an LAPD station unharmed, and they were turned over to the musician's representatives, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, Officer Mike Lopez.

Two men suspected of stealing the pets at gunpoint from their dogwalker, 30-year-old Ryan Fischer, remained at large, however, Lopez said.

In a message posted hours earlier on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Gaga said her "heart is sick" over the violent robbery and vowed to pay $500,000 for the dogs' safe return, including from anyone who had bought or found them.

"My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago," she wrote in the post, alongside photos of the dogs. "I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness."

It was not immediately clear whether the woman who brought the dogs to the police on Friday will collect the reward.

Fischer was walking three of Gaga's bulldogs in a residential area in Hollywood late on Wednesday when a car pulled up alongside them and two men demanded he turn over the animals, police said in a statement.

The dog walker was shot once by the assailants, who drove off with two of the dogs. A third dog escaped and was later found by police.

The singer heaped praise on Fischer for risking his "life to fight for our family," adding: "You’re forever a hero."

Fischer is expected to make a full recovery, his family told celebrity website TMZ on Friday.

Related Stories

Lady Gaga speaks before performing during a drive-in rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe…
USA
Lady Gaga to Sing Anthem, J-Lo to Perform at Inauguration
Announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 11:35 AM
Lady Gaga accepts the award for Best Collaboration for "Rain On Me" during the 2020 MTV VMAs in this screen grab image made…
Arts & Culture
Lady Gaga Dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd Wins Top Award 
Gaga won five honors Sunday, most of them for her No. 1 hit with Ariana Grande, 'Rain on Me,' which the pop stars performed live for the first time 
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/31/2020 - 02:21 PM
Romanian policemen stand outside the Romanian Palace of the Parliament as pictures and animations by artists taking part in the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder Offer Hope at Event Fighting COVID-19
It's the second part of an eight-hour event supporting the World Health Organization
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 04/18/2020 - 09:48 PM
Lady Gaga attends the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian on Island Gardens in Miami on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami ,…
Arts & Culture
Gaga Raises $35M for Virus Fight, Curates All-Star TV Event
"One World: Together At Home," a televised event aimed at fighting the coronavirus, will air April 18 at 8 pm Eastern on multiple networks
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 04/06/2020 - 03:55 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Lady Gaga Gets Her Stolen Bulldogs Back

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 10, 2019 US singer-songwriter Lady Gaga arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards…
USA

FBI Pinpoints Suspect in US Capitol Policeman's Death, Report says

A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick is visible near the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington,…
USA

Biden Places His Catholic Faith Front and Center

FILE - Then U.S. President-elect Joe Biden departs the St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, Jan. 16, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Third US COVID Vaccine on Verge of Approval

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a…
USA

US House Passes $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic…