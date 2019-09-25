USA

Lawyer: Boeing Settles 1st Lion Air Cases With MAX Families, $1.2 million per Victim

By Agence France-Presse
September 25, 2019 12:53 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 3, 2019 a Lion Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft is seen at the airport in Padang, West Sumatra. Boeing has reached settlements with 11 families of victims from October's Lion Air crash, the first agreements…
A Lion Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft is seen at the airport in Padang, West Sumatra.

NEW YORK - Boeing has reached settlements with 11 families of victims from October's Lion Air crash, the first agreements following two deadly crashes that killed 346 people, a plaintiffs’ attorney said Wednesday.

The Wisner Law Firm, which specializes in aviation cases, is also "optimistic" about reaching settlements on its remaining six cases for families affected by the crash in Indonesia, said attorney Alexandra Wisner.

The settlements pay out at least $1.2 million per victim, a person familiar with the matter said.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The aviation giant still faces more than 100 lawsuits in federal court in Chicago following the Lion Air Crash and a second crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane in March that led to the global grounding of the top-selling 737 MAX.

Boeing in July announced that it would spend $100 million on communities and families affected by the 737 MAX disasters.

On Monday, the Boeing Financial Assistance Fund said it was open to accepting claims and would spend $50 million on immediate financial assistance to families.

The families of the 346 passengers will each receive about $144,500 and will not be required to waive the right to sue the company, said Kenneth Feinberg, the administrator of the fund.

Related Stories

Demonstrators hold pictures of the plane crash victims during a vigil on the six-month anniversary of the crash of a Boeing 737 Max 8, killing 157 people, in Ethiopia on March 10, which has resulted in the grounding hundreds of the planes worldwide,…
Economy & Business
Boeing Opens Compensation Fund for Crash Victims' Families
The fund began taking applications for compensation Monday and will continue to do so until Dec. 31 when the deadline to apply expires
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 20:41
An Airbus A350 performs a demonstration flight at Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, north east of Paris, France, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The world's aviation elite are gathering at the Paris Air Show with safety concerns on many minds after two crashes…
USA
EU Urges US to 'Make Deal' in Airbus-Boeing Row
Announcement comes just days before Washington is expected to announce a raft of new tariffs in the epic tit-for-tat battle
Default Author Profile
By AFP
Mon, 09/16/2019 - 10:54
Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX airplanes crowd a parking area adjacent to Boeing Field Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Seattle. Aviation authorities around the world grounded the plane in March after two fatal crashes. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
USA
Boeing CEO: 737 MAX Could Be 'Phased' Back Into Service by Regulators
Boeing's 737 MAX, the aircraft grounded since mid-March following two deadly crashes, could return to the air on a staggered schedule in different countries
Default Author Profile
By AFP
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 14:15
Default Author Profile
Written By
Agence France-Presse

1619-2019