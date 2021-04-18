USA

At Least 3 Reported Dead in Texas Shooting

By Reuters
April 18, 2021 04:40 PM
Police and emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, in Austin, Texas, April 18, 2021.
Police and emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, in Austin, Texas, April 18, 2021.

At least three people were killed Sunday in a shooting at an Austin, Texas, apartment complex, authorities said.

Austin police, calling the situation "an active shooting incident," said they were searching for a suspect.

"While a suspect is still at large, it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public," Austin police said on Twitter.

The shooting occurred near a popular shopping area in the northwest part of the city, which is the capital of Texas.

Police know the identity of the gunman, according to a report by KVUE-TV in Austin.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services Department said three adults were dead at the scene of the shooting, which was reported shortly before noon, local time.

"No additional patients have been reported or located at this time," the department said on Twitter about an hour after the incident was first reported.

Police urged residents to avoid the area.
 

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

At Least 3 Reported Dead in Texas Shooting

Police and emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, in Austin, Texas, April 18, 2021.
South & Central Asia

No Guarantees on Afghanistan After Troop Pullout, Says Top Biden Aide

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, front, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, background-left, attend a meeting with President Joe Biden, right, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, March 1, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

US, China Pledge Urgent Climate Control Measures

FILE - A construction site is seen against the backdrop of skyscrapers on a day with high air pollution in Beijing, China, March 11, 2021.
Europe

Russian Opposition Calls for Protests as Navalny's Health Worsens  

FILE - Leonid Volkov, chief strategist for Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, speaks during a press conference at the Lithuanian Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 22, 2021.
USA

US Sikh Community Calls for Gun Reforms after FedEx Shooting

Aasees Kaur, legal client and community services manager of the Sikh Coalition reads a statement to the shooting at a FedEx facility at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis, April 17, 2021.