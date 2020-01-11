USA

Magnitude 6 Shock Rocks Quake-stunned Puerto Rico

By Associated Press
January 11, 2020 09:00 AM
Eddie Correa, 61, and his 10-year old grand daughter Delancy Torres are up early after spending the night in their car at a parking lot after Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Jan. 10, 2020.
Eddie Correa, 61, and his 10-year old grand daughter Delancy Torres are up early after spending the night in their car at a parking lot after Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Jan. 10, 2020.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - A magnitude 6.0 quake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage along the island’s southern coast, where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Indios at a shallow depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).

Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority said outages were reported across much of southern Puerto Rico and crews were assessing possible damage at power plants.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was the strongest shake yet since a magnitude 6.4 quake struck before dawn on Tuesday, knocking out power across the island and leaving many without water. More than 2,000 people remain in shelters, many fearful of returning to their homes, and others unable to because of extensive damage.

Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans are still without power and water, and thousands are staying in shelters and sleeping on sidewalks since Tuesday’s earthquake. That temblor killed one person, injured nine others and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and several schools and businesses in the island’s southwest region.

Related Stories

A view of a damaged church after the earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
USA
Puerto Rico Earthquake Aftermath Worsens; Government Overwhelmed
Puerto Rico is struggling to recover from a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that killed one person, injured nine others and severely damaged infrastructure on the southwest coast
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/10/2020 - 03:47
A woman holds a blanket and cots as neighbors remain outdoors using camping tents and portable lights for fear of possible aftershocks after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck in Guanica, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The quake was followed by a series of strong aftershocks, part of a 10-day series of temblors spawned by the grinding of tectonic plates along three faults beneath southern Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
USA
Puerto Rico Slowly Recovering from Strong Earthquake
Trump authorizes federal assistance for US island territory in the Caribbean
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 15:51
Default Content Teaser
USA
Puerto Rico Announces State of Emergency After 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake
A new strong earthquake followed by multiple aftershocks hit Puerto Rico early Tuesday causing additional structural damage
Default Author Profile
By Zlatica Hoke
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 02:27
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Magnitude 6 Shock Rocks Quake-stunned Puerto Rico

Eddie Correa, 61, and his 10-year old grand daughter Delancy Torres are up early after spending the night in their car at a parking lot after Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Jan. 10, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

North Korea: US Must ‘Unconditionally Accept Our Demands’

People watch a TV screen showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, left, during…
VOA News on Iran

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Take Responsibility for Downed Ukrainian Aircraft

General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take…
Middle East

UN Security Council Authorizes Scaled-Back Cross-Border Aid into Syria

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft (C) waits for the start of a meeting on the Middle East at the…
USA

Poll: Americans Split on Personal, Country's Future

In this Dec. 5, 2019 photo, a view of the south side of the White House in Washington decorated for Christmas. The Associated…