Marco Heads for Louisiana; Tropical Storm Laura Kills 5 in Haiti

By VOA News
Updated August 23, 2020 06:35 PM
A man carries a woman across the Tet Dlo river during the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Aug…
A man carries a woman across the Tet Dlo river during the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 23, 2020.

Two strong storms are churning in the Gulf of Mexico and could affect the U.S. Monday.

One of the storms, Tropical Storm Laura, has already left at least five people dead in Haiti.

The National Hurricane Center has posted hurricane warnings for parts of Louisiana as Hurricane Marco closes in on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Forecasters say they expect Marco to bring life-threatening storm surges and hurricane force winds to the region Monday. As much as 18 centimeters (7 inches) of rain is possible across the parts central U.S. Gulf Coast by Tuesday. Tornadoes are also a threat.

Meanwhile, a second storm, Tropical Storm Laura strengthened a bit Sunday and could build into a hurricane some time Tuesday, forecasters say.   

Tropical storm warnings are out for the entire Haitian coast as well as parts of the Bahamas, Cayman Islands and Cuba.

Laura has knocked out power and fresh water to more than 100,000 people in the Dominican Republic and killed five in Haiti.

If Laura becomes a hurricane, researchers say it will be the first time since record-keeping started in 1900 that two hurricanes developed in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time  

