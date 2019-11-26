USA

Melania Trump Encourages Students to Avoid Misusing Drugs

By Associated Press
November 26, 2019 04:10 PM
U.S. first lady Melania Trump speaks at a youth summit on opioid awareness at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S…
U.S. first lady Melania Trump speaks at a youth summit on opioid awareness at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland, Nov. 26, 2019.

BALTIMORE - Melania Trump on Tuesday urged students at a youth summit to avoid misusing drugs, saying that would make it harder for them to achieve.

But her brief remarks at the event in Baltimore were met with cheers and boos from an audience of middle and high school students that remained noisy throughout her entire five-minute address.

The first lady has been using her prominence to spotlight programs she thinks can help young people, whether it's to teach them to be positive online or to avoid drug abuse and addiction.

She went to Maryland to address the Baltimore Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness, appearing on behalf of her "Be Best" youth campaign, which includes a focus on the U.S. epidemic of often deadly opioid use.

Students simultaneously booed and cheered her introduction.

When the audience remained rowdy after she began to speak, she interrupted her remarks to say, "Hello, everyone," before continuing.

Several dozen students had stood when the announcer asked them to stand if they had lost someone to drugs.

The first lady said she wants to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic and to help educate young people about living drug free.

"I am in this fight with you and I am fighting for you," she said.

She urged anyone currently grappling with addiction to ask someone for help.

"I know each one of you has hopes and dreams for the future, whether it is college, joining the military, or playing a sport, your future will be determined by the choices you make," Mrs. Trump said.

"Using drugs will only slow you down and prevent you from achieving those goals," she said.

Donald Trump and Baltimore

Her husband, President Donald Trump, has had a difficult relationship with Baltimore.

Trump recently labeled the city a "disgusting rat and rodent infested mess," saying no human would want to live there.

The president also criticized the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Democrat who represented parts of the city in Congress for decades. At the time of his death in October, Cummings was a central player in multiple House investigations of Trump and his administration.

Trump refused to cooperate with the congressional inquiries.

He was met with protests in September, including by a giant inflatable rat, when he went to Baltimore to meet with House Republicans.

The youth summit is sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and actor Mark Wahlberg's youth foundation to help educate students, teachers and parents about opioid use and misuse.
 

Related Stories

First lady Melania Trump, left, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, walks with staff during a visit to Boston Medical Center, in Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 6, 2019.
USA
Melania Trump Visits Cuddle Program for Babies Born on Drugs
Dozens gathered outside to protest the first lady's visit to the Boston Medical Center; critics say immigrants who need health care aren't getting it for fear of arrest
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/06/2019 - 14:35
First lady Melania Trump and White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, right, adjust a microphone while they participate in a roundtable discussion on the opioid crisis, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 23, 2019.
USA
First Lady Speaks on Opioids in Only Solo Trip to Congress
The first lady made her only solo trip to Capitol Hill so far to thank Congress for passing the bipartisan SUPPORT Act her husband signed into law a year ago
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/23/2019 - 12:10
FILE - Melania Trump talks with third- and fourth-graders from the United Nations International School during a tour of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Sept. 23, 2019.
USA
Melania Trump to Visit National Parks in Wyoming on Thursday
The first lady will promote US national parks along with her youth initiative in Wyoming later this week
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/01/2019 - 15:13
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Melania Trump Encourages Students to Avoid Misusing Drugs

U.S. first lady Melania Trump speaks at a youth summit on opioid awareness at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S…
All About America

How George Washington Ignited a Political Firestorm Over Thanksgiving

Millions of Americans serve turkey as the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving dinner.
USA

Trump Order Creates Task Force on Missing American Indians

President Donald Trump shows off a gift during and event to sign an executive order establishing the Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives, in the Oval Office of the White House, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington.
Europe

US Military Base in Turkey Has Uncertain Future

FILE - U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter jets (foreground) are pictured at Incirlik Air Base, near Adana, Turkey, Dec. 11, 2015.
The Americas

Cuba Accuses US of Violating Vienna Conventions

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla talks during an interview with The Associated Press, Oct. 1, 2019 in New York.