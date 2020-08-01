USA

Meteorologists: Hurricane Isaias Getting ‘A Little Stronger’

By VOA News
August 01, 2020 04:14 AM
TOPSHOT - People clean and dry their belongings after the passage of tropical storm Isaias, with which heavy rains caused the…
People clean and dry their belongings after the passage of Tropical Storm Isaias, with which heavy rains caused the overflowing of the Magua River in Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic, on July 31, 2020.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Saturday that Hurricane Isaias is getting “a little stronger” as it drenches the Bahamas and makes its way toward the U.S. mainland.

Isaias is moving northwest with maximum sustained winds at 135 kph, according to meteorologists.

Isaias, located about 185 kilometers south southeast of Nassau, is expected to make landfall on Florida’s southeastern coast late Saturday or Sunday.

The southern U.S. states of Florida and North Carolina have declared hurricane warnings.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for a dozen counties on the Atlantic Coast. Heavy rains from the storm are expected to begin in Florida on Saturday and arrive over the Carolinas by early next week.

In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper also declared emergencies in coastal counties and ordered the evacuation of Oracoke Island, which was hit by last year's Hurricane Dorian.

The hurricane has prompted authorities in parts of Florida to close coronavirus testing sites at a time when cases have been growing in the state.

Officials in Miami-Dade County said they do not believe it will be necessary to open evacuation centers for this storm but said 20 centers remain on standby in case conditions change.

In the Bahamas, officials evacuated people in Abaco and in the eastern end of Grand Bahama who have been living in temporary structures since Hurricane Dorian.

Earlier, while still a tropical storm, Isaias lashed Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, causing power outages and small landslides.

A man died in the Dominican Republic when he was electrocuted by a fallen electrical cable, according to the Associated Press.

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico, which has yet to fully recover from 2017’s Hurricane Maria and a recent series of earthquakes.

Isaias is the ninth named storm of a busy Atlantic hurricane season. This is the earliest date a storm beginning with the letter “I” has formed. 

 

 

Related Stories

A man exercises under pouring rain during Isaias storm in Santo Domingo, on July 30, 2020. (Photo by Erika SANTELICES / AFP)
USA
Isaias Strengthens Into a Hurricane
Storm threatens the Bahamas
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 03:17
A man walks under pouring rain during Isaias storm in Santo Domingo, on July 30, 2020. (Photo by Erika SANTELICES / AFP)
The Americas
Tropical Storm Isaias Hits Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic
Isaias could then work its way up the Atlantic seaboard; Trump declares emergency for battered Puerto Rico
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 02:31
A man exercises under pouring rain during Isaias storm in Santo Domingo, on July 30, 2020. (Photo by Erika SANTELICES / AFP)
USA
Tropical Storm Isaias to Hit Florida Saturday as Hurricane, Forecasters Predict
Isaias could then work its way up the Atlantic seaboard; Trump declares emergency for battered Puerto Rico
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 20:50
A cyclist walks along the seafront in Santo Domingo on July 29, 2020. - Dominican Republic's Emergency Operation Center (COE)…
The Americas
Tropical Storm Isaias Forms Near Puerto Rico
Isaias becomes ninth earliest storm of the Atlantic after forming near Puerto Rico Wednesday night.  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 02:53
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Press Freedom

US Homeland Security Created Files on Journalists

Military veterans participate in a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Thursday, July…
Immigration

Canada-US Asylum Pact in Doubt After Ottawa Court Ruling

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers greet migrants as they enter into Canada at an…
VOA News on China

US Lawmakers Condemn Beijing’s Crackdowns in Hong Kong

Pro-democracy activists including Leung Kwok-hung, second left, hold banners outside a district court in Hong Kong, Thursday,…
2020 USA Votes

Trump To Ban TikTok

FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. President Donald Trump will order China’s…
Student Union

Students Return to Campus Amid Virus Growth in Some States

College students with the assistance of family begin moving in for the fall semester at N.C. State University in Raleigh, N.C.,…