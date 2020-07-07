USA

Mexico President Set to Meet Trump on His First Official Visit to Washington

By VOA News
July 07, 2020 02:51 AM
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waits to deliver a speech during his visit to a public hospital in Cuernavaca,…
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waits to deliver a speech during his visit to a public hospital in Cuernavaca, Mexico, June 19, 2020.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is due to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on his first official visit to Washington Wednesday, pending the results of his coronavirus test. 

Lopez Obrador said, he will announce the results of his test on Tuesday and will undergo another test when arriving in the U.S. if it’s part of the protocol. 

The White House said in a statement that both leaders will recognize the historic United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which took effect on July 1. 

The Mexican leader said, his visit to Washington is important because the agreement aims to create jobs in North America at a time when the pandemic has crippled many of the world's economies. 

Some political observers urged Lopez Obrador to reject the White House invitation, citing Trump's characterization of some Mexicans as criminals during his 2016 campaign and his promotion of a border wall. 

Meantime, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned down the White House invitation, but Lopez Obrador said, Trudeau has agreed to visit him in Mexico. 

