Military: Sailor Shoots 3 at Pearl Harbor, Takes His Own Life

By Associated Press
Updated December 04, 2019 10:40 PM
Traffic backs up at the main gates after a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Dec. 4, 2019, near Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.

HONOLULU, HAWAII - A U.S. sailor shot and wounded three civilian Department of Defense employees at the Pearl Harbor shipyard Wednesday before taking their own life, the military said.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, one of the Navy’s major installations, said the shooting began around 2:30 p.m. at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The military didn’t release a motive or any identifying information about the sailor who opened fire.

Two hospitals said they were each treating a victim but didn’t have details on their conditions.

The base has reopened following a lockdown.

Pacific Fleet shipyard

The shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the ships and submarines of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor. The base is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said the White House has offered assistance from federal agencies and that the state is also ready to help if needed.

“I join in solidarity with the people of Hawaii as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting,” Ige said in a statement.

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack that propelled the U.S. into World War II. More than 2,300 Americans died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

Associated Press

