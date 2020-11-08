USA

Most Middle East Governments Congratulate Biden Following Announcement of US Election Results  

By Edward Yeranian
November 08, 2020 10:37 AM
A newspaper with a front picture of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is seen at a newsstand in Tehran, Iran November 8, 2020…
A newspaper with a front picture of Joe Biden is seen at a newsstand in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 8, 2020. (Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters)

CAIRO - The projected election of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. president is receiving a generally positive reaction from most Middle Eastern governments, although several Gulf States which had close ties to outgoing President Donald Trump reacted cautiously.       

Syrian state television announced Joe Biden’s victory over U.S. President Donald Trump while avoiding kudos or criticism for either man. Government daily Al- Thawra noted that Biden vowed to "move away from the 'hostile language' of his predecessor," Trump.    

In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali…
FILE - In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sits prior to address nation on state television, in Tehran, March 22, 2020.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told supporters Biden’s victory "will not change a thing," although Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri tweeted that he hopes "to see a change" in what he called "Washington's destructive policies" and the "belligerence" of Trump's team.   

The United Arab Emirates' Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed stressed that the UAE and U.S. are "friends and allies with a strong historic partnership," while "congratulating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on winning the U.S. elections."   

Here in Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi congratulated Biden — in a statement — "stressing the aspiration for cooperation and joint action to strengthen strategic bilateral ties between Egypt and the U.S." 

Saudi-owned al-Arabiya TV announced Biden's victory, saying he would "concentrate on new policies and a new direction for America." The Saudi government, however, which had close ties to the Trump administration, did not officially comment on Biden's victory.   

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim, congratulated Biden after hearing of his victory Saturday, adding that he hoped Washington and Doha would "strengthen their friendship and cooperation." Qatar's relations with the Trump administration were often strained.   

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun addresses the nation at the Baabda palace, Oct. 24, 2019.
FILE - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun addresses the nation at the Baabda palace, Oct. 24, 2019.

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun, who has often been at loggerheads with the Trump administration, congratulated Biden, expressing hope for "a return to a balance in American-Lebanese relations."   

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk told journalists he hoped to "work closely" with the new Biden administration, while Iraqi President Barham Salih called Biden a "friend and trusted partner in the cause of building a better Iraq." 

 

 

