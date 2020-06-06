Demonstrations for Racial Justice and Police Reform Resume Across America

Protesters are rallying again Saturday in Washington and in other U.S. cities against the death George Floyd, an African American man who died after being restrained by a white policeman.

Demonstrations demanding racial justice and systemic reforms erupted in major cities across America after Floyd’s May 25 death and have continued daily for nearly two weeks.

Local police in the U.S. capital city said they anticipate crowds Saturday that are larger than previous demonstrations.

On Friday, the U.S. city of Minneapolis agreed to ban police use of chokeholds following the death of the 46-year-old Floyd after officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd pleaded he could not breath, the latest of many deaths among black Americans during or after encounters with white officers.

Demonstrators protest Friday, June 5, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

Minneapolis leaders agreed with the state of Minnesota to ban chokeholds and require officers to intervene and report unauthorized use of force by another officer.

The Minneapolis City Council approved the agreement unanimously after the Minnesota Department of Human Rights began a civil rights investigation in response to Floyd’s death.

Thousands of protesters also resumed demonstrations Saturday in the streets of large cities throughout the world, including London, Paris and Sydney.

Demonstrators protest, Thursday, June 4, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

Friday’s demonstrations across the U.S. were largely peaceful after initially being marred by arson and looting.

Also Friday, the Pentagon said it was ordering active duty troops who had been brought to the Washington area to return to their home bases.

A small active duty group of the "Old Guard" based in Arlington, Virginia, remain on standby for assistance.

Mayor Muriel Bowser looks out over a Black Lives Matter sign that was painted on a street, during nationwide protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, D.C., June 5, 2020, in this handout photo.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday asking him to “withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from Washington, D.C.”

On Friday, Bowser formally renamed a street leading to the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza” after authorizing the painting of the slogan in large yellow letters on the pavement.

The local chapter of the activist group Black Lives Matter criticized the mayor’s action as a “distraction from real policy changes.” Black Lives Matter DC said on Twitter “Bowser has consistently been on the wrong side of BLMDC history” and called for city officials to defund the police.

On Thursday, Floyd was remembered as a devoted father and family man in Minneapolis, in the first of several memorial services organized to honor his life.

Carla Babb contributed to this report.