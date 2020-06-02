FIFA Urges Restraint Towards Players following George Floyd Death

International soccer federation FIFA has urged soccer competition organizers to apply "common sense" and consider not sanctioning players who express support for George Floyd and the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

In a statement to the Associated Press news agency, FIFA said it “fully understands the depth of sentiment and concerns expressed by many footballers in light of the tragic circumstances of the George Floyd case."

The statement came after displays by players in weekend games in Germany. England winger Jadon Sancho received a yellow-card offense while playing for Borussia Dortmund on Sunday for removing his jersey to reveal a T-shirt with a "Justice for George Floyd" message.

Floyd was a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes. His death in police custody has sparked demonstrations throughout the United States and other countries calling for police reforms.

At least one player took a knee during a match, as American football player Collin Kaepernick did in 2016 during the playing of the U.S. national anthem to call attention to the “Black Lives Matter” movement, calling for equal justice for people of color.

Germany’s soccer federation announced earlier Monday that it was assessing whether to sanction the players for breaking rules of the game that prohibit "any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images" on equipment.

The recognition by FIFA of the "depth of sentiment" over Floyd's death came in a rare statement telling the global game to show flexibility and not enforce laws of soccer it helps to set.